NYS vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 2022, Match 22

The 22nd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will see the New York Strikers (NYS) squaring off against the Northern Warriors (NW) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, November 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NYS vs NW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Northern Warriors have won two of their last five matches. The New York Strikers, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament.

The Northern Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but the New York Strikers have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NYS vs NW Match Details

The 22nd match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2022 will be played on November 30 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 10.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NYS vs NW, Match 22

Date and Time: November 30, 2022, 10.00 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Bangla Tigers and the Delhi Bulls, where a total of 253 runs were scored at a loss of 5 wickets.

NYS vs NW Form Guide

NYS - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

NW - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

NYS vs NW Probable Playing XI

NYS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kieron Pollard (c), Eoin Morgan, Azam Khan (wk), Paul Stirling, Jordan Thompson, Wahab Riaz, Andre Fletcher, Ravi Rampaul, Muhammad Waseem, and Akeal Hosein.

NW Playing XI

No injury updates.

Kennar Lewis (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Reece Topley, Wayne Parnell, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Usman Khan, Junaid Siddique, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Irfan, and Isuru Udana.

NYS vs NW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Khan (4 matches, 118 runs)

A Khan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. K Lewis is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

R Powell (5 matches, 142 runs)

A Lyth and R Powell are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. U Khan has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

K Pollard (4 matches, 46 runs, 1 wicket)

K Pollard and I Udana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. I Udana took two crucial wickets in the match against the Bangla Tigers.

Bowlers

J Thompson (4 matches, 22 runs, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Hosein and J Thompson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Rampaul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NYS vs NW match captain and vice-captain choices

R Powell

R Powell is expected to bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic leagues. He has smashed 142 runs in the last five matches.

J Thompson

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, you can make J Thompson the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the top order. He has smashed 22 runs and picked up six wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for NYS vs NW, Match 22

Players Players' Stats Fantasy Points J Thompson 22 runs and 6 wickets 225 pointa R Powell 142 runs 257 points A Khan 118 runs 196 points A Lyth 133 runs 242 points U Khan 144 runs 234 points

New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: A Khan

Batters: R Powell, U Khan, A Lyth, P Stirling

All-rounders: K Pollard, I Udana

Bowlers: A Hosein, J Thompson, W Parnell, R Rampaul

New York Strikers vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: A Khan

Batters: R Powell, U Khan, A Lyth, P Stirling

All-rounders: K Pollard, I Udana

Bowlers: A Hosein, J Thompson, W Riaz, R Rampaul

