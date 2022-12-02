NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 28

The New York Strikers and Team Abu Dhabi (NYS vs TAD) will be up against each other in the 28th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Friday, December 2. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host this contest.

The New York Strikers are currently placed at the top of the points table, having won five out of their six Abu Dhabi T10 League matches so far. Team Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, are placed just below their opponents in the points table, with four wins from their six matches.

Both teams have been in superb form in the tournament so far and will be keen to add another win to their account on Friday.

NYS vs TAD Match Details

The 28th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League will be played on December 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi T10 League, Match 28.

Date and Time: December 2, 2022, 10:00 pm IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

NYS vs TAD Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. The initial phase will be dominated by the batters, but the spinners will also come into play in the second half of both innings.

The average first-innings score in the last three T10 matches played at the venue is 104 runs, so we could be in for a run-fest on Friday.

Last 3 Matches (This tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 1.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 2.

Average first innings score: 104.

Average second innings score: 99.

NYS vs TAD Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

New York Strikers: W W W W W.

Team Abu Dhabi: W W W W D.

NYS vs TAD probable playing 11s for today’s match

NYS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the New York Strikers heading into this match.

NYS Probable Playing 11

Kieron Pollard (C), Paul Stirling, Azam Khan (WK), Eoin Morgan, Muhammad Waseem, Matiullah Khan, Jordan Thompson, Rashid Khan, Stuart Binny, Akeal Hosein, Kesrick Williams.

TAD Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Team Abu Dhabi ahead of this key encounter.

TAD Probable Playing 11

Chris Lynn (C), Alishan Sharafu, Kamran Atta (WK), Brandon King, Alex Hales, James Vince, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Peter Hatzoglou, Naveen-ul-Haq, Andrew Tye.

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Azam Khan (Six matches, 171 runs, Strike Rate: 172.72)

Azam Khan has scored 171 runs at a strike rate of 172.72 in the six matches he has played so far. He could prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team for this encounter.

Top Batter pick

Eoin Morgan (6 matches, 190 runs, Strike Rate: 190.00)

Eoin Morgan is currently the leading run-scorer for the New York Strikers with 190 runs at a strike rate of 190. The ICC World Cup-winning England captain could play a big knock in this upcoming match as well.

Top All-rounder pick

Kieron Pollard (Six matches, 72 runs and two wickets, Strike Rate: 232.25 and Economy Rate: 10.33)

West Indies legend Kieron Pollard is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. In six matches at this year's Abu Dhabi T10 League, he has scored 82 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 232.25 and scalped two wickets as well.

Top Bowler pick

Jordan Thompson (Six matches, nine wickets, Economy Rate: 13.25)

Jordan Thompson has picked up nine wickets in six games in this tournament. While he has been expensive, conceding 13.25 runs an over, he is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

NYS vs TAD match captain and vice-captain choices

Paul Stirling

Paul Stirling is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his side on Friday. The explosive Irishman has scored 115 runs at a strike rate of over 185 in this year's Abu Dhabi T10 League and has also picked up a wicket in his six outings.

Alex Hales

England T20I opener Alex Hales has scored 72 runs at a strike rate of 156.52 in six matches. The 2022 T20 World Cup winner is a hard-hitting batter who can go bonkers against any given bowler on his day.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NYS vs TAD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jordan Thompson: 22 runs and nine wickets in six matches.

Andrew Tye: 10 wickets in six matches.

Eoin Morgan: 190 runs in six matches.

Azam Khan: 171 runs in six matches.

Chris Lynn: 157 runs in six matches.

NYS vs TAD match expert tips

Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Team Abu Dhabi. The explosive Australian has scored 157 runs and averages nearly 40 in the six matches he has played in this season.

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head to Head League

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction - Abu Dhabi T10 League

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: James Vince.

Batters: Eoin Morgan, Paul Stirling, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Brandon King.

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard.

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Jordan Thompson.

NYS vs TAD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Prediction - Abu Dhabi T10 League

New York Strikers vs Team Abu Dhabi Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan.

Batters: Paul Stirling, Chris Lynn, Alex Hales, Muhammad Waseem.

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen.

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Akeal Hosein, Rashid Khan, Peter Hatzoglou.

