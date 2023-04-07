NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for New Zealand A vs Australia A 2023, Match 2

The second game of New Zealand A vs Australia A 2023 will see New Zealand A (NZ-A) square off against Australia A (AU-A) at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln on Saturday (April 8). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

In the first match of the series, New Zealand A emerged victorious by three wickets. They will be looking to put on another good show in this match and take an unassailable lead in the series.

NZ-A vs AU-A Match Details

The second game of the New Zealand A vs Australia A series 2023 will be played on April 8 at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln at 3.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ-A vs AU-A, Match 2

Date and Time: April 8, 2023, 3.00 am IST

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln

NZ-A vs AU-A, Pitch Report

The pitch at Bert Sutcliffe in Lincoln will be a balanced one. Players of all trades will enjoy the surface and a close contest between the bat and the ball can be expected.

NZ-A vs AU-A Probable Playing XIs

NZ-A Team/Injury New

No major injury updates.

New Zealand A Probable Playing XI

C Fletcher (wk), T Bruce, D Foxcroft, H Cooper, R Rouz O Donnell, Scott, Kuggeleijn, S Solia, C McConchie, A Patel, D Bracewell, and J Duffy.

AU-A Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Australia A Probable Playing XI

J Peirson (wk), Matt Renshaw, T Ward, T Wyllie, C Kellaway, Aaron Hardie, Nathan McSweeney, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, and Spencer Johnson.

NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jimmy Peirson

Jimmy Peirson is a stable top-order batter who can give the team a good start. He is a solid batter and looks like the best pick from this section for the match.

Batter

Matt Renshaw

Having played international cricket at senior level, Matt Renshaw has plenty of experience under his belt. He was in good touch with the bat in the previous match and looks like the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Nathan McSweeney

Nathan McSweeney is a very effective all-rounder. He can change the complexion of a match with both the bat and the ball. He is also in good form in both trades and looks the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Doug Bracewell

The Kiwi bowler could pose a real threat with the new ball. Doug Bracewell is seemingly the best bowler pick for the match.

NZ-A vs AU-A match captain and vice-captain choices

Matt Renshaw

The left-handed opener is a technically solid batter at the top of the order. He can give the team a stable start and is pretty consistent with his performances. This makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Nathan McSweeney

Nathan McSweeney has the ability to leave an impact on the match with both the bat and the ball. His ability to pick up points with both the trades makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

5 Must-Picks for NZ-A vs AU-A, Match 2

Nathan McSweeney

Matt Renshaw

Dean Foxcroft

Wes Agar

Doug Bracewell

NZ-A vs AU-A Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one with help on it for the faster bowlers in the initial stages of the game. Middle-order batters from the team that bowls first and new bowlers from the team batting second will be great picks for the match.

NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Head-to-head

Wicketkeepers: J Peirson, C Fletcher

Batters: Matt Renshaw, T Bruce, Dean Foxcroft, T Ward

All-rounders: C McConchie, N McSweeney

Bowlers: D Bracewell, X Bartlett, Wes Agar

NZ-A vs AU-A Dream11 Prediction, Match 2, Grand League

