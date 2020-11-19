NZ-A vs WI Practice Match Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Match – November 20th, 2020

Following the conclusion of the IPL, the West Indies team will next get their preparations underway for a gruelling tour of New Zealand with a practice game against the New Zealand A team.

It is believed that all players and support staff have cleared Covid-19 tests ahead of the series opener next week, but despite the resources available, New Zealand A have included just one capped player in the side.

On the other hand, the West Indies squad will comprise of regular players. This obviously gives them the advantage of quality and experience, but the goal of the practice match is for the cricketers to get back in shape and execute plans and work on their communication.

Considering the strength of the West Indies unit, they will walk into this clash as favourites.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand A

Dane Cleaver, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy, Will Young, Henry Cooper, Cole McConchie, Sean Solia, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears, Ken McClure, Joe Carter, Nathan Smith, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rae

West Indies

Shane Dowrich, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase (C), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Kraigg Brathwaite, Alzarri Joseph, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder

Note: Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul haven’t completed their 14-day quarantine period yet and hence, won’t be available for this practice match.

Predicted Playing 11

New Zealand A

Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Dane Cleaver, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Michael Rae

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Shane Dowrich, Roston Chase, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder

Match Details

Match: New Zealand A vs West Indies

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Date and time: 20th November, 2020 at 3:30 AM IST

Pitch Report

As history suggests, the pitch on this ground tends to favours the batsmen during the second innings. A lot of international matches haven’t been played on the ground and hence, the data sample size is small. However, since the weather is also expected to be clear with periodic cloudy skies, opting to bowl after choosing toss would be the best option for both sides.

NZ-A vs WI Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ-A v WI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shane Dowrich, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Michael Rippon, Rachin Ravindra, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

Captain: Henry Nicholls, Vice-Captain: Roston Chase

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dane Cleaver, Devon Conway, Will Young, Kraigg Brathwaite, Michael Rippon, Roston Chase, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Jacob Duffy, Alzarri Joseph, Blair Tickner

Captain: Kemar Roach, Vice-Captain: Devon Conway