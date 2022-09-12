NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Road Safety T20 World Series, Match 4

The 4th match of Road Safety T20 World Series 2022 will see the New Zealand Legends (NZ-L) taking on South Africa Legends (SA-L) on Monday, September 12. Ahead of this much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 prediction.

New Zealand Legends are set to make their debut in the Road Safety World Series T20. They are one of the more fancied teams in the competition with the likes of Ross Taylor and Hamish Bennett in the squad. However, they come across an equally good South African Legends side that lost their first game of the tournament. Although they head into this game as the underdogs, South Africa Legends are capable of taking the attack to the Kiwis. With valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Kanpur.

NZ-L vs SA-L Match Details, Road Safety World Series T20 2022

The 4th match of Road Safety World Series T20 2022 has the New Zealand Legends and South Africa Legends locking horns at Green Park in Kanpur. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-L vs SA-L, Road Safety World Series T20 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 12th September 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Live Streaming: Network18

NZ-L vs SA-L Pitch Report

The pitch in Kanpur is a good one to bat on with the previous match seeing the Sri Lankan Legends scoring 218 batting first. The spin will be key in the middle overs with the spinners picking 14 wickets in the first two matches. Chasing would be the preferred option with dew likely to play a part as well.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 158

2nd-innings score: 129

NZ-L vs SA-L Form Guide

New Zealand Legends: NA

South Africa Legends: W-L-W-L-L

NZ-L vs SA-L probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand Legends injury/team news

No injury concerns for the New Zealand Legends.

New Zealand Legends probable playing 11

Anton Devcich, Neil Broom, Ross Taylor (c), Neil Broom, Dean Brownlie, Gareth Hopkins (wk), Craig McMillan, Jacob Oram, Hamish Bennett, Kyle Mills and Shane Bond

South Africa Legends injury/team news

No changes are expected.

South Africa Legends probable playing 11

Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk (wk), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Johan Botha, Johan van der Wath, Eddie Leie, Makhaya Ntini and Garnett Kruger.

NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 match top picks, Road Safety World Series T20

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Morne van Wyk (26(24) vs India Legends in the previous match)

Morne van Wyk got off to a start in the previous game, scoring a 24-ball 26. He has some Road Safety League experience, having played in the previous edition too. He was the highest run-scorer for South Africa in 2020-21 with 228 runs in six matches, holding him in good stead.

Top Batter Pick

Jonty Rhodes (38(27) vs India Legends in the previous match)

Jonty Rhodes was South Africa's best batter in the previous match, scoring 38 runs against a good Indian bowling attack. He is still capable of clearing the boundary at will. Given his form, he should be a top pick for your NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Anton Devcich (4 T20I matches, 111 runs, 2 wickets)

Anton Devcich is an experienced T20 player, who is also capped in the ODI and T20I format. He has played T20 cricket quite recently and has a career average of 25.08 with the bat. Given his all-round skills, he is a must-have in your NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Johan van der Wath (2/28 vs India Legends in the previous match)

Johan van der Wath showed his skill and experience in the previous game, picking two wickets in three overs against India. He was part of the squad in the previous editions as well and added value with the bat. Given his form and skill-set, he is one to watch out for in this game.

NZ-L vs SA-L match captain and vice-captain choices

Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor only recently retired from the game and is possibly still in good shape going into this tournament. He is a brilliant batter capable of clearing the boundary and scoring quick runs at will. Given the conditions, Taylor could be a good captaincy option for your NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 fantasy team.

Johan Botha

Johan Botha is another player who has been active in recent times, even playing in the BBL a couple of seasons back. Although he did not have the best of outings against India, Botha can hold his own with bat and ball, making him a top choice as captain or vice-captain.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Morne van Wyk 26(24) vs India Legends Jonty Rhodes 38(27) vs India Legends Johan van der Wath 2/28 vs India Legends Johan Botha 0/39, 8(5) vs India Legends Ross Taylor 1909 runs in 102 T20 matches

NZ-L vs SA-L match expert tips for Road Safety World Series T20

South Africa Legends' bowling attack is not the best in the competition with their pacers lacking conviction in the previous game. This should present a good opportunity for New Zealand's top-order batters, especially Neil Broom, to make full use of it.

NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Today (Road Safety World Series T20)

NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Morne van Wyk

Batter: Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Andrew Puttick, Dean Brownlie, Jonty Rhodes

Allrounder: Johan van der Wath, Anton Devcich

Bowler: Johan Botha, Shane Bond, Hamish Bennett

NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ-L vs SA-L Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Morne van Wyk

Batter: Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Andrew Puttick, Jonty Rhodes

Allrounder: Jacob Oram, Anton Devcich

Bowler: Johan Botha, Kyle Mills, Hamish Bennett, Makhaya Ntini

