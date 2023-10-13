NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Oct 13, 2023

New Zealand will battle Bangladesh in today's 2023 World Cup match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two teams battled in a three-match ODI series just before the mega event, where the Blackcaps recorded a 2-0 series win.

Looking at the performance of the two teams in the tournament so far, New Zealand will start as the favorite to defeat Bangladesh. The Blackcaps have recorded wins over England and Netherlands in their two World Cup matches thus far.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has recorded one win and one defeat in two games. They started their campaign with a victory over Afghanistan but lost the next match against England.

Dream11 users will closely follow the New Zealand vs Bangladesh match for fantasy cricket contests. Before the teams are locked in, here's a look at the three players who can prove to be differentials in today's contests.

#1 Trent Boult, New Zealand

Kiwi speedster Trent Boult is yet to fire in the 2023 World Cup. The left-arm fast bowler did not play too many ODI matches for New Zealand before the mega event because of his freelancer status. Boult returned to the squad for the ODIs against England and has played fewer ODIs than other players this year.

The lack of ODI match practice can be seen in Boult's performances in the ongoing event. He has picked up only one wicket in two matches. Many fans would ignore Boult for today's match, considering his recent form and also the fact that the pitch in Chennai will help the slower bowlers.

However, those fans must note that Boult is a bowler, who knows how to lift his game when it matters the most. He has enormous experience of playing in Indian conditions. Also, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood troubled India with their pace in Chennai last Sunday. Boult can be backed to take multiple wickets today.

#2 Kane Williamson, New Zealand

Another experienced New Zealand player to feature on the list is Kane Williamson. The Kiwi skipper will play his first match of the 2023 World Cup today. He was out of action during the matches against England and Netherlands due to an injury.

Williamson did play in the warm-up games as a pure batter, and he performed well with the willow in the warm-up match against Pakistan. A few fans might be skeptical to pick him because of his fitness, but Williamson can score big today.

#3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh

Bangladesh vice-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto got out for a golden duck in the last 2023 World Cup match against England. He also struggled in the warm-up match against England. However, Hossain has been in top form this year.

He had a decent outing in Asia Cup 2023. He scored a half-century in the 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan, and the Bangladesh vice-captain even played a knock of 76 runs in the third ODI of the recent series against New Zealand. Hence, he can prove to be an X-factor pick in today's World Cup match.