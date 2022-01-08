NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd Test - January 9th, 2022

New Zealand and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in the second and final Test of the two-match series starting from January 9, Sunday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

New Zealand were stunned by the Bangladeshi Tigers in the first Test after the visitors defeated them by eight wickets. The victory was Bangladesh’s first ever against the Black Caps in New Zealand across all formats.

However, New Zealand have come up with a green track that supports pace and swings right from the first ball of the game at Hagley Oval. The toss will play a crucial role at this venue as the team batting first will need to toil hard to score runs.

For New Zealand, Devon Conway, Will Young and Henry Nicholls shined with the willow. With the ball, Trent Boult was spot on but couldn't initiate a collapse against Bangladesh's batters, who looked motivated to score some big runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NZ vs BAN contest.

#3 Will Young (NZ)

Will Young is one of the most improved and promising batters going around currently. The New Zealand No.3 batter has taken over Kane Williamson’s spot in the batting line-up and perfectly portrayed the role in the Kiwi superstar’s absence.

Young smacked a beautiful 52-run knock against an impressive Bangladeshi bowling line-up in the first innings and added 69 runs in the second innings right when Ebadot Hossain was spitting venom with his deliveries.

#2 Mominul Haque (BAN)

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd Test: Day 3

Mominul Haque, the Bangladeshi skipper, has been impressive in his Test career so far. He looked in top touch in the first Test as well with his 88-run knock in the first innings. He also scored an unbeaten 13 in the second innings.

Interestingly, the skipper rolled his arm and picked up two big wickets in his four-over spell in the first innings. With him sharing both batting and bowling duties, he can be one of your multiplier choices.

#1 Kyle Jamieson (NZ)

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 3

Kyle Jamieson looked out of sorts in the first Test with the wicket not assisting his bowling. However, with a green wicket laid for the upcoming match, it would be interesting to see Jamieson bowl in the middle overs.

The 27-year-old can be a crucial player with the willow in the lower middle-order as well. He’s capable of hitting big shots when needed to keep his team in a decent position.

