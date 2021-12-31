NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between New Zealand (NZ) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

New Zealand begin their international summer with a much-awaited Test series against Bangladesh. Although Kane Williamson isn't available for the home side, they have a strong side to fall back on in both departments. They will head into this game and series as the clear favourites although Bangladesh cannot be taken lightly. With some experience and a decent pace attack in place, Bangladesh will be eyeing an upset win, paving the way for a good contest at the Bay Oval.

NZ vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Daryl Mitchell/Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner

BAN XI

Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed and Shohidul Islam/Yasir Ali

Match Details

NZ vs BAN, 1st Test

Date and Time: 1st January 2022, 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

A decent pitch with help on offer for the pacers awaits the two sides at the Bay Oval. There should be enough bounce and pace on offer for the pacers, who will look to make good use of the bowling friendly conditions. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle and see out the new ball. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss and pick a few quick wickets with the new ball.

Today’s NZ vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das was one of the top performers in Bangladesh's previous Test series against Pakistan. The right-hander has a good technique against quality pace, which should hold him in good stead in New Zealand and make him a good addition to your NZ vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Devon Conway: Devon Conway is set to return to the playing 11 for the Kiwis after having missed out on the India tour due to injury. The southpaw has made a fine start to his Test career and would be keen to add some more runs to his name, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Mominul Haque: Mominul Haque comes into this series with a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. Mominul will look to cover up for the absence of Shakib al Hasan with the bat in the middle-order and given his experience of playing in New Zealand in the past, he is a must-have in your NZ vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult also returns to the Kiwi set-up and is set to lead the attack against Bangladesh. He is one of the best exponents of swing bowling and given his left-arm angle adding another layer of intrigue, Boult should have a productive game against Bangladesh at the Bay Oval.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Tom Latham (NZ)

Trent Boult (NZ)

Mominul Haque (BAN)

Important stats for NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Kyle Jamieson - 52 wickets in 10 Tests, Bowl Average: 16.04

Tom Latham - 4219 runs in 61 Test matches, Bat Average: 41.36

Taskin Ahmed - 20 wickets in 8 Test matches, SR: 81.40

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ross Taylor, Devon Conway, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Taskin Ahmed and Kyle Jamieson

Captain: Devon Conway, Vice-Captain: Trent Boult

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Taskin Ahmed and Kyle Jamieson

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Kyle Jamieson, Vice-Captain: Tom Latham

Edited by Samya Majumdar