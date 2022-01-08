NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between New Zealand (NZ) and Bangladesh (BAN) is set to take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday.

After a historic win in the previous game, Bangladesh look to go a step further with a series win in their sights. While they have momentum on their side, Bangladesh will face a wounded Kiwi team who will be eyeing revenge. Although New Zealand will be without Kane Williamson, they have a well-balanced side to fall back on, with all eyes on their potent bowling attack. With both teams looking for an all-important win, another pulsating game of Test cricket beckons at the Hagley Oval.

NZ vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner

BAN XI

Shadman Islam, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Abu Jayed

Match Details

NZ vs BAN, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 9th January 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

A similar pitch to that at the Bay Oval is expected at the Hagley Oval, with the pacers likely to play a big role in the outcome of the match. The batters will have a tough time given the extra bounce on offer. There is not much turn expected off the surface, which may tempt teams to play with an all-pace bowling attack. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the conditions on offer.

Today’s NZ vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: Liton Das had a brilliant outing in the previous Test, scoring a valuable fifty in his only innings. He has been in fine form in this format over the last few months. He will be keen to sustain it, making him a fine addition to your NZ vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Devon Conway: Devon Conway was the standout batter for the Kiwis in their loss to Bangladesh at the Bay Oval. The southpaw has had an outstanding start to his Test career and given the form that he is in, Conway should be a must-have in your NZ vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mominul Haque: Mominul Haque is perhaps Bangladesh's best bet with the bat, capable of playing both spin and pace well. With a solid technique and experience to fall back on, Mominul's batting prowess alone should earn him a spot in your fantasy team.

Bowler

Kyle Jamieson: Kyle Jamieson had a rare poor outing against Bangladesh in the previous Test. However, with his ability to swing the ball and extract extra bounce, he should be a handful for the Bangladesh batters, making him one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Tom Latham (NZ)

Kyle Jamieson (NZ)

Mominul Haque (BAN)

Important stats for NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Kyle Jamieson - 54 wickets in 11 Tests, Bowl Average: 17.11

Tom Latham - 4234 runs in 62 Test matches, Bat Average: 40.71

Ebadot Hossain - 18 wickets in 11 Test matches, SR: 97.00

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Liton Das, Ross Taylor, Devon Conway, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Will Young, Mominul Haque, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Ebadot Hossain

Captain: Tom Latham. Vice-captain: Kyle Jamieson.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ross Taylor, Devon Conway, Mehedy Hasan Miraz, Will Young, Mominul Haque, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Ebadot Hossain

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Trent Boult. Vice-captain: Tom Latham.

Edited by Samya Majumdar