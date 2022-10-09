NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 3

New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns with Bangladesh (BAN) in the third T20I tri-series match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday, October 9. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction.

Both Bangladesh and New Zealand started the tri-series on the wrong note, losing their first games against Pakistan. Bangladesh gave a decent account of themselves with Yasir Ali and Taskin Ahmed impressing with the bat and ball, respectively. New Zealand, meanwhile, did not hit their stride in the opening fixture and will be keen to return to winning ways. They will start as the favorites, with the likes of Finn Allen and Trent Boult being key to their fortunes. All in all, an entertaining game beckons at Hagley Oval.

NZ vs BAN Match Details

Bangladesh will face New Zealand in the third T20I tri-series match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to start at 11:40 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs BAN, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 3

Date and Time: 9th October 2022, 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

NZ vs BAN pitch report for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

The pitch at the Hagley Oval has been a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings total being 157 in the series. While top-order batters have made the bulk of the scoring, pacers have ruled the roost, picking up 18 out of 25 wickets. Chasing has been the preferred option at the venue, with the pitch unlikely to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 157

Average 2nd-innings score: 148

NZ vs BAN Form Guide

New Zealand: WWLL

Bangladesh: LWWL

NZ vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No changes are expected for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway, Finn Allen (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner/Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi.

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Sabbir Rahman, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan/Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (c&wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Nasum Ahmed.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Finn Allen (14 matches, 347 runs, strike rate: 169.27)

Finn Allen has seemingly usurped Martin Guptill at the top of the order with 347 runs at a strike rate of 169.27. He has two scores of over 50 in his career and is known to go hard in the powerplay. With Allen due for a big knock, he is a must-have in your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Litton Das (35 off 26 in the previous match vs Pakistan)

Litton Das showed signs of form in the previous game, scoring 35 runs off 26 balls against Pakistan. He has a decent record in the format with a strike rate of 126.26. Given his ability against both pace and spin, Litton is a handy pick for your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10 off 11 and 1/12 in the previous match vs Pakistan)

Mehidy Hasan had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring 10 runs and also picking up a wicket. He has been promoted to the top of the order, with his ability to take on the bowling being key. With Mehidy in good form, he is a good addition to your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (4-1-22-1 in the previous match vs Pakistan)

Trent Boult was impressive in the previous game against Pakistan, picking up a wicket and conceding only 22 runs. He has a good record in this format, claiming 64 scalps in 47 matches. Given the conditions on offer, Boult should be a fine pick for your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Devon Conway

Devon Conway was able to score a few runs in the previous game, making 36 against Pakistan. The southpaw averages 46.5 in the format with four fifties to his name. Given Conway's ability to score big runs, he is a viable captaincy choice for your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Afif Hossain

Afif Hossain has been in decent form of late, scoring 25 runs against Pakistan. He has scored 869 runs in 47 innings with his strike rate being 121.37. With Afif possibly adding value with the ball as well, he is a handy differential pick in your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Litton Das 1154 runs in 57 matches Mustafizur Rahman 94 wickets in 73 matches Afif Hossain 25(23) in the previous match Finn Allen 347 runs in 14 matches Trent Boult 63 wickets in 47 matches

NZ vs BAN match expert tips for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 2

Bangladesh struggled against spin in the middle overs with opposition spinners Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz registering combined figures of 8-0-55-3. On the same lines, Ish Sodhi has a good record in this format with 99 wickets in 76 matches, making him a good pick for your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NZ vs BAN match, click here!

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Devon Conway (c), Finn Allen

Batters: Kane Williamson, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain (vc)

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Taskin Ahmed, Ish Sodhi, Mustafizur Rahman

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway, Finn Allen (c)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc), James Neesham

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Taskin Ahmed, Tim Southee, Hasan Mahmud

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far