NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for New Zealand T20I Tri-series, Match 5

New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns with Bangladesh (BAN) in the fifth match of the T20I tri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, October 12. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction.

After a slow start to the tri-series, New Zealand have bounced back in style with two convincing performances. While their top order has stepped up, their bowling attack has also impressed over the last few days.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, are yet to get going in the series, with the likes of Litton Das and Mustafizur Rahman struggling for consistency. A loss would lead to the Bangla Tigers' elimination, making this a must-win game for them. But with the Kiwis looking in top form, another thrilling contest beckons at the Hagley Oval.

NZ vs BAN Match Details

Bangladesh will face New Zealand in the fifth T20I tri-series match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to start at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs BAN, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 5

Date and Time: 12th October 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

NZ vs BAN pitch report for New Zealand T20I Tri-series 2022

The pitch at the Hagley Oval is a touch on the slower side, with the average first-innings total in the tri-series being 145. Spinners have impressed of late, accounting for eight out of 18 wickets in the last two matches. Chasing has been the preferred option, with wickets in hand being key.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 145

Average 2nd-innings score: 142

NZ vs BAN Form Guide

New Zealand: LWW

Bangladesh: LL

NZ vs BAN probable playing 11s for today’s match

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway, Finn Allen (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi.

Bangladesh injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh probable playing 11

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (c&wk), Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Finn Allen (62(42) in the previous match)

Finn Allen finally came good in the tri-series, scoring a 42-ball 62 on what was a sluggish track. Allen is known for his explosiveness at the top of the order with a T20I strike rate of 160.38. With Allen finding some form, he should be a top choice for your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Litton Das (2 matches, 50 runs, Average: 25.00)

Litton Das has been Bangladesh's best batter in the series, scoring 50 runs in two matches. Although his strike rate has been on the lower side, Litton has done well against both pace and spin. With Litton due for a big knock, he is a good pick for your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (16 off 16 and 0/23 in the previous match vs New Zealand)

Shakib Al Hasan had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring 16 runs and putting in figures of 3-0-23-0. He is an experienced campaigner who averages 20.33 with the ball and has a batting strike rate of 120.6 in T20Is. With the conditions also suiting his skill-set, Shakib is a must-have in your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ish Sodhi (4-0-23-1 in the previous match vs Pakistan)

Ish Sodhi has been in good form in the series, picking up three wickets in his last two matches. He has a T20I bowling strike rate of 16.11 with over 100 wickets to his name in the format. Given the nature of the track and Bangladesh's struggles against leg-spin, Sodhi is a top choice in your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs BAN match captain and vice-captain choices

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson has had a slow start to the tri-series, scoring 70 runs in three matches. However, Williamson is a prolific runscorer with over 2000 runs in the format. With Williamson being a decent player of pace and spin, he should be a viable captaincy choice for your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

Mehidy Hasan

Mehidy Hasan has shown glimpses of his ability but has only accounted for 15 runs in two matches. However, he has looked intentful during his outings in the middle and has been economical with the ball. With the conditions suiting his style of play as well, Mehidy could be a fine option as captain or vice-captain in your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Litton Das 50 runs in 2 matches Mitchell Santner 2/27 in the previous match Taskin Ahmed 2 wickets in 2 matches Finn Allen 62(42) in the previous match Michael Bracewell 2/11 in the previous match

NZ vs BAN match expert tips for New Zealand T20I Tri-series, Match 5

James Neesham has hardly bowled in the last couple of games, conceding 12 runs in the only over he bowled against Bangladesh earlier in the week. The conditions are on the slower side, with New Zealand preferring Glenn Phillips' off-spin as the sixth bowling option. With Neesham also batting lower down the order, he could be avoided in your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Devon Conway, Finn Allen

Batters: Kane Williamson (c), Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan (vc)

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Taskin Ahmed

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Litton Das, Finn Allen (vc)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mustafizur Rahman

