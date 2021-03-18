NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st ODI - March 20th, 2021

The first ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh is set to take place at the University Oval in Dunedin on Saturday.

The Kiwis have been unstoppable this summer with series wins over Australia, Pakistan and West Indies in the T20I format. However, they face a difficult test against Bangladesh in the ODIs as they build towards the future. Their regular captain Kane Williamson is unavailable, and so is Ross Taylor, opening up opportunities for Devon Conway and Will Young to cement their places in the side. The onus will be on their bowlers to come up with the goods against Bangladesh in the series.

Visiting side Bangladesh are a force to be reckoned with in the 50-over format. Although they are without star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh boast a good mix of youth and experience. Led by Tamim Iqbal, the Asian outfit will look to topple the Kiwis in their own backyard and reinstate their credentials in the ODI format.

New Zealand are the favorites to win the series, owing to their superior bowling attack and home conditions. However, the likes of Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman could prove to be a handful for the Kiwis in what should be an entertaining game in Dunedin on Friday.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Tom Latham (C), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Will Young

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumar Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (C&WK), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and Taskin Ahmed/Rubel Hossain

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI

Date & Time: 20th March 2021, at 3:00 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the University Oval is a good one to bat on, there will be ample help on offer for the pacers as well. While the new ball presents a challenge, the batsmen should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat nicely. There won't be much purchase for the spinners, who will need to be smart with their lines and lengths. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 270-280 being par at the venue.

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ vs BAN Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rahim, D Conway, M Guptill, N Hossain Shanto, T Latham, T Iqbal, J Neesham, M Saifuddin, K Jamieson, M Rahman and T Boult

Captain: D Conway, Vice-captain: K Jamieson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rahim, D Conway, M Guptill, Mahmudullah, R Taylor, T Iqbal, J Neesham, M Saifuddin, K Jamieson, M Rahman and M Henry

Captain: M Guptill, Vice-captain: M Rahim