New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 1st T20I - Mar 28th, 2021

The first T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

The Kiwis were rampant in the 50-over format as Devon Conway starred with the bat in his first stint in ODI cricket. With fast bowlers Matt Henry and Trent Boult also impressing with their pace and swing, New Zealand head into the series with momentum and form on their side. However, a few new names have been included in the hosts' squad. Among the newbies is the highly-rated Finn Allen, who recently earned an IPL contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. With a good blend of youth and experience in the side, New Zealand are the overwhelming favorites ahead of the first T20I.

Although Bangladesh will kickstart their ICC T20 World Cup preparations with this fixture, they will be without Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. But the visitors have got a talented squad capable of beating any team in the shortest format. Although they are the underdogs heading into Sunday's game, Bangladesh will want to overcome their loss in the ODI series with an improved performance at Seddon Park. With the likes of Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Hossain Shanto itching to stamp their authority, we should be in for a cracking opening encounter between New Zealand and Bangladesh in the T20Is.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Todd Astle, Daryl Mitchell, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips (WK), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Tim Southee (C), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi

Bangladesh

Liton Das, Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hassan, Mohammad Saifuddin/Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I

Date & Time: 28th March 2021, at 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch beckons at Seddon Park with ample help on offer for the bowlers. Apart from movement off the surface, the bowlers should get extra bounce as well, keeping the batsmen on their toes. The batters would have to bide their time in the middle before going big. Wickets in hand will be key, with 160-170 being par at the venue. The pitch shouldn't change much during the game, which may lure captains to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ vs BAN 1st T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-captain: Lockie Ferguson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Martin Guptill, Mahedi Hasan, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Rubel Hossain

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-Captain: Soumya Sarkar