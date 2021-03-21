NZ vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd ODI - March 23rd, 2021

The second ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday.

The hosts New Zealand were rampant in the series opener with an outstanding bowling performance. While Trent Boult picked up four wickets with the ball, the likes of Martin Guptill and Devon Conway ensured a comfortable chase at the expense of Bangladesh. The Kiwis will be looking to seal a series win on Tuesday and will fancy their chances given their superior depth and balance. However, it isn't as straightforward as said, especially with Bangladesh in the picture.

Bangladesh made a false start in the first ODI with their star players Mustafizur Rahman and captain Tamim Iqbal failing to get going. However, Bangladesh are a force to reckon with in this format and are more than capable of beating New Zealand in their own backyard. But the visitors will need to come up with an improved performance if they are to come close to toppling the hosts. Either way, another exciting game of ODI cricket beckons with both sides keen to get the win in Christchurch.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Tom Latham (C), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Will Young

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumar Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (C&WK), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Trent Boult

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto/Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan and Taskin Ahmed

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI

Date & Time: 23rd March 2021, at 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards at the Hagley Oval, although the pacers should get some help from this surface. The new ball should move around a bit with extra bounce, also aiding the pacers. Although there isn't much turn available, the spinners will look to vary their pace to get the most out of this surface. The batsmen should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat, which should make for a good contest between bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being par at this venue.

NZ vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 Tips

NZ vs BAN 2nd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rahim, D Conway, M Guptill, T Iqbal, M Santner, J Neesham, S Sarkar, K Jamieson, T Boult, M Rahman and T Ahmed

Captain: M Guptill, Vice-Captain: K Jamieson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Rahim, D Conway, M Guptill, T Iqbal, M Santner, J Neesham, M Hasan Miraz, M Henry, T Boult, M Rahman and T Ahmed

Captain: D Conway, Vice-Captain: M Rahim