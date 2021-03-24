New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 3rd ODI - March 26th, 2021

The third ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh is set to take place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

New Zealand already clinched the series with an imperative run chase in the previous game. Although they were put to the sword by the Bangladesh bowlers, captain Tom Latham slammed a wonderful ton to guide the Kiwis home. Despite already bagging the series, New Zealand will be eyeing a clean-sweep going into the final fixture.

However, Bangladesh aren't pushovers by any means. Led by Tamim Iqbal, the Asian outfit nearly pulled off a series-levelling win, courtesy of a fine bowling performance. With the likes of Mohammad Mithun and Taskin Ahmed impressing in the series, Bangladesh will fancy a win in the third and final ODI.

Although the Kiwis are the clear favorites to clinch a win in Friday's match as well, if the second ODI was an indication of what the visitors are capable of, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket at the Basin Reserve.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand

Tom Latham (C), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Will Young

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Mosaddek Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Kumar Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed.

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (C&WK), James Neesham/Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry and Trent Boult

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam/Rubel Hossain, Mehidy Hasan and Taskin Ahmed

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI

Date & Time: 26th March 2021, at 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The Basin Reserve is known for high-scoring fixtures, and it shouldn't be any different on Friday either. The batsmen should relish the ball coming onto the bat, with the short dimensions of the ground also helping their cause. However, the pacers should get some extra bounce, which will keep the batters on their toes. With there being little to no turn on offer, the spinners might not play a huge role. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 270-280 being a good total at the venue.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ vs BAN 3rd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Mohammad Mithun, James Neesham, Soumya Sarkar, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-Captain: Liton Das

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Will Young, Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-Captain: Liton Das