NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s World Cup 2023 match – 9th Oct, 2023

New Zealand (NZ) and the Netherlands (NED) square off in the sixth match of the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup (WC) on Monday, October 9, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The two sides have had contrasting fortunes as they come into this contest. The Netherlands lost by 81 runs to Pakistan in their first match at the same venue despite a Bas de Leede special (4/62 and 67).

Meanwhile, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra absolutely lit up Ahmedabad in the WC opener against England and got the Black Caps' campaign off to a flyer with a nine-wicket victory. They'll want to keep the winning momentum going and further boost their NRR with a win against the Dutch.

Let's now look at three differentials you can pick in your Dream11 teams for this match.

Now, Colin Ackermann can't be called a differential in terms of ownership. Still, with all the attention on Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek as the best picks from the Netherlands, Ackermann also deserves a mention in that conversation.

A quality off-spinner who also bats at No. 3, Ackermann will have plenty of work to do against the many brilliant left-hand batters of New Zealand, with Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham, Mark Chapman/James Neesham, and Mitch Santner all being southpaws with the bat.

He provides multiple routes to pick up points, and on paper, he's very likely to get a decent haul from this match. I'd consider him as a differential captain or vice-captain pick.

Lockie Ferguson is arguably the fastest bowler in the world right now.

We're likely to witness the fiery pace of Lockie Ferguson in action against the Netherlands batters. Their tail, especially struggled against Haris Rauf, and understandably so, as they wouldn't have had much opportunity to face such an express pacer.

That will work towards Lockie's appeal as a Dream11 Fantasy pick for this match, with the Hyderabad wicket also likely to assist him. With many going for Trent Boult, and now, Matt Henry, as their preferred NZ bowler picks, Ferguson is often a first-change bowler, and is their strike bowler in the middle overs and at the death.

His ownership is really low having not been part of the XI for their first match, and this is a stellar opportunity for Dream11 managers to pick him and make the most of it.

Amidst Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's carnage at Ahmedabad, Will Young's golden duck stood out rather awkwardly in the scorecard. However, he's a quality batter who was picked for this World Cup ahead of Finn Allen, and the team management should continue to back him for that opener's slot.

The 30-year-old has solid numbers in ODI cricket and averages close to 41, and there's definitely plenty of runs in him for this World Cup. With all the focus on Conway and Rachindra, this gives Young the opportunity to quietly focus on his process, apply himself well, and get some runs under his belt.

If NZ bat first or second, it's very unlikely that Will Young gets out for anything close to a duck in this match, and he could be a very useful differential option.