NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – March 29th, 2022

New Zealand and the Netherlands will lock horns in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, March 29. The Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui will host the encounter.

New Zealand will be captained by Tom Latham in place of Kane Williamson, who’ll be playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Black Caps haven’t played ODI cricket in over a year and will be looking to set the tone from the outset.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, played a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan back in January and lost it 0-3. Barring Scott Edwards, who scored fifties in all three games, the rest of the Dutch players failed to step up.

On that note, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first ODI between New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Martin Guptill has been a reliable player for the Black Caps for over a decade. He prefers to take the attack to the opposition bowling right from the outset. In 186 ODIs, Guptill has notched 6927 runs at an average of 41.98 with 37 fifties and 16 tons.

He is also 73 runs short of the 7000-run milestone in ODI cricket. If the right-handed batter gets going at the top, then the Dutch bowlers could be in for a lot of trouble.

Ross Taylor has been the fulcrum of New Zealand batting for an eternity. He has been a reliable force in their middle-order and has played a number of match-winning knocks. In 233 ODIs, Taylor has notched 8576 runs at an average of 48.18.

He also has 51 half-centuries and 21 tons to his name at the highest level. Earlier, Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket and he’ll want to bow out on a positive note.

Ish Sodhi is mostly known for his exploits in the T20 format, although his exploits in ODIs aren’t shabby either. In 33 ODIs, the leg-spinner has picked up 43 wickets at a decent economy rate of 5.59. He hasn’t played in the format in the last two years.

The Netherlands’ batters struggled a bit while facing wrist-spinners in the T20 World Cup. Even against the Afghan spinners, the Dutch batters found it tough. Sodhi has a decent chance of picking up a couple of wickets.

