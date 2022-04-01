NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – April 2nd, 2022

New Zealand and the Netherlands will lock horns in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, March 29. Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the encounter.

The Black Caps, led by Tom Latham, got off to a brilliant start in the series. On Tuesday, March 29, they defeated the visitors by seven wickets. Most importantly, the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Michael Rippon top-scored for the Dutch team with 67 runs and also picked up two wickets but his efforts went in vain. It remains to be seen if the Netherlands can make a comeback and stay alive in the series.

On that note, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the second ODI between New Zealand and the Netherlands.

#3 Will Young

New Zealand v South Africa - 1st Test: Day 2

Will Young started the ODI series on a decent note. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 103 off 114 balls with the help of eight fours and three sixes. He made sure he was there in the middle when the Kiwis chased the target down.

Young was also involved in a 162-run partnership for the second wicket with Henry Nicholls. If he gets going again, the Netherlands bowlers could be in for a lot of trouble.

#2 Blair Tickner

New Zealand v South Africa - Test Series Previews

Blair Tickner made his ODI debut in the first game of the series and he didn’t flatter to deceive by any means. The right-arm pacer was the standout bowler for his team as he picked up four wickets and gave away 50 runs in his quota of 10 overs.

Tickner dismissed Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar and Logan Van Beek. The Dutch batters need to be cautious while facing the speedster.

#1 Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd Test: Day 2

Kyle Jamieson has mostly done well for New Zealand in Test cricket but he is slowly but surely, getting the measure of ODI cricket. In the first ODI at the Bay Oval, the pacer picked up three wickets in the 9.4 overs he bowled.

Jamieson also bowled a maiden, indicating that he can show a lot of consistency in terms of line and length. He can also get useful runs lower down the order if needed.

