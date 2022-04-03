NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – April 4th, 2022

New Zealand and the Netherlands will lock horns in the third game of the three-match ODI series on Monday, April 4. Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the encounter.

The Black Caps, led by Tom Latham, have already sealed the fate of the series, having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. The Kiwis found themselves in a bit of strife in the second game, but made a stupendous comeback after Tom Latham scored a century.

The Dutch team, captained by Pieter Seelaar, have had their moments in the series. But they haven’t quite grabbed onto the chances provided to them. They will now be looking to avoid a whitewash and gain some points in the Super League points table.

On that note, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the third ODI between New Zealand and the Netherlands.

Martin Guptill hasn’t had the best of times in the ongoing ODI series. Having scored only eight runs from two games, the veteran has looked far from his brutal self. But the 35-year-old is someone who doesn’t stay out of form for long.

The third ODI may just be the game where he finds his form. Guptill is also 65 runs short of scoring 7000 runs in the 50-over format at the highest level.

#2 Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson has bowled beautifully in the ongoing ODI series. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series along with Blair Tickner and Logan van Beek.

In the first game, the tall and lanky pacer picked up three wickets for 45 runs. Jamieson was also impressive in the second game, having picked up two crucial wickets.

Don't forget that he can get useful runs lower down the order as well.

#1 Logan van Beek

Logan van Beek has been among the few bright aspects of a rather disappointing campaign for the Netherlands in the ODIs. In the first game, the right-arm pacer picked up only one wicket, but he put his best foot forward in the second match on April 2.

Van Beek picked up a four-wicket and made early inroads into the New Zealand batting unit. He can also score useful runs lower down the order.

