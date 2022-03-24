NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s one-off T20I match – March 25th, 2022

New Zealand and the Netherlands are set to lock horns in a one-off T20I on Friday, March 25. McLean Park in Napier will host the encounter.

New Zealand will be captained by Tom Latham in place of Kane Williamson, who will be taking part in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Earlier, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) released IPL-bound players from their matches against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, lost all their matches in the T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman and the UAE. Afghanistan also beat them in a bilateral series. The Dutch team will be looking to stage a comeback under the leadership of Pieter Seelaar.

On that note, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the one-off T20I between New Zealand and the Netherlands.

#3 Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill is second on the list of all-time leading run-scorers in the history of T20Is. The veteran has scored 3299 runs from 112 matches at an average of 32.66 with two tons and as many as 20 half-centuries. If he gets going, it’s tough for the opposition to stop him.

Guptill also scored 152 runs in the three-match T20I series against India back in November 2021. He notched a couple of half-centuries in Jaipur and Kolkata.

Ish Sodhi has a fair amount of experience while playing for New Zealand at the highest level. In 66 matches, the leg-spinner has picked up 83 wickets at an economy rate of 8.05. He didn’t quite have the best of the series against India in November, but has every chance of making a comeback.

In the T20 World Cup, the Netherlands batters struggled to perform against the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. Hence, there’s a chance for Sodhi to run through the opposition batting.

Matt Henry has been exceptional for New Zealand in Test cricket over the last few months. The pacer has bowled with venom and has picked up wickets at regular intervals. In six T20Is, Henry has picked up seven wickets at a reasonable economy rate of 8.68.

If he plays, he’s likely to take the new ball and in the death overs. Henry has every chance of picking up a few wickets in the powerplay in the last few overs when batters will go for their shots.

