NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between New Zealand (NZ) and the Netherlands (NED) will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

After the one-off T20I got washed out, the action now shifts to the ODI format with the Dutch looking to spring an upset over the Kiwis. Although the Netherlands are in a transition phase of sorts, they have a strong bowling attack to fall back on. However, New Zealand will start as the favorites despite not being at full-strength. The Kiwis will bank on the likes of Martin Guptill and Kyle Jamieson, but will be wary of what the Netherlands are capable of doing in white-ball cricket.

NZ vs NED Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c&wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi and Dough Bracewell.

NED XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Pieter Seelaar (c), Boris Gorlee, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen and Brandon Glover.

Match Details

NZ vs NED, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 29th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons at Bay Oval with ample help available off the surface for both the pacers and spinners. The pacers should get the new ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters, meanwhile, will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 250-260 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NZ vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Edwards: Scott Edwards was one of the better players in the Netherlands' previous ODI series against Afghanistan. Edwards is a good player of both pace and spin and can anchor an innings through the middle overs. With the Dutch keeper in decent form too, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill is an experienced campaigner with a heap of runs to his name in the 50-over format. The lanky opener is strong against pace and can hold his own against spin too. With his experience bound to come into play, Guptill is a must-have in your NZ vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede was in decent form in the warm-up matches, scoring handy runs in the top order. In addition to his batting prowess, de Leede can also serve as the fifth bowler, which should hold him in good stead ahead of the game. With the conditions also serving him well, de Leede is a good addition to your NZ vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Matt Henry: Matt Henry has been an integral part of the Kiwis' ODI set-up, putting in impressive performances with the ball. Henry is a genuine threat, especially in the powerplay overs. Given the form that he has been in over the last few months, he can be backed to pick up a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Martin Guptill (NZ)

Bas de Leede (NED)

Pieter Seelaar (NED)

Important stats for NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Ish Sodhi - 43 wickets in 33 ODI matches, Average: 35.07

Martin Guptill - 6927 runs in 186 ODI matches, Average: 41.98

Fred Klaassen - 20 wickets in 10 ODI matches, Average: 17.55

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

NZ vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Edwards, R Taylor, M Guptill, M O'Dowd, H Nicholls, B de Leede, L van Beek, I Sodhi, M Henry, K Jamieson and F Klaassen.

Captain: M Guptill. Vice-captain: L van Beek.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Latham, S Myburgh, M Guptill, M O'Dowd, H Nicholls, B de Leede, L van Beek, D Bracewell, M Henry, K Jamieson and F Klaassen

Captain: M Guptill. Vice-captain: K Jamieson.

