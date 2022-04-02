NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between New Zealand (NZ) and the Netherlands (NED) will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.

New Zealand won the first ODI, courtesy of a fine bowling performance. The hosts will be keen to seal a series win with another such display. However, the Netherlands showed that they are no pushovers, with the likes of Michael Rippon and Logan van Beek capable of winning matches single-handedly. With both teams eyeing a win, albeit for different reasons, a cracking game beckons in Hamilton.

NZ vs NED Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c&wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

NED XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Pieter Seelaar (c), Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan van Beek, Michael Rippon, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen and Brandon Glover.

Match Details

NZ vs NED, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 2nd April 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with some help available for the pacers. While the new ball should move around a bit, the batters should enjoy the carry and bounce off the surface. There isn't much turn available for the spinners, with changes in lengths and lines being key. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 260-270 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NZ vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Edwards: Scott Edwards has been in decent form of late. Although he couldn't play a big knock in the previous game, Edwards' experience and ability to keep the scoreboard ticking will be key. While Latham is a fine option too, Edwards should find a place in your NZ vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill had a rare failure in the first ODI, getting out cheaply in the powerplay overs. However, he remains New Zealand's best bet with the bat, given his explosiveness and experience at the top of the order. With the veteran batter keen to get back into runscoring form, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Michael Rippon: Michael Rippon was the standout Dutch player in the previous game as he delivered with the both and ball. In addition to his form, Rippon has the experience of playing domestic cricket in New Zealand, which should serve him well. With the conditions also bound to help him, Rippon is a must-have in your NZ vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Matt Henry: Matt Henry is one of the best new-ball bowlers, with the Kiwi pacer boasting a brilliant record in the ODIs. He did show glimpses of his ability in the first ODI by getting the new ball to talk. With Henry being in fine form all season in white-ball cricket, he can be backed to pick up a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Martin Guptill (NZ)

Bas de Leede (NED)

Kyle Jamieson (NZ)

Important stats for NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Kyle Jamieson - 8 wickets in 6 ODI matches, Average: 28.88

Martin Guptill - 6929 runs in 187 ODI matches, Average: 41.74

Fred Klaassen - 20 wickets in 11 ODI matches, Average: 18.70

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

NZ vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Edwards, Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Will Young, Bas de Leede, Michael Rippon, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Fred Klaassen and Brandon Glover.

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Michael Rippon.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Edwards, Henry Nicholls, Martin Guptill, Will Young, Max O'Dowd, Michael Rippon, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Fred Klaassen and Logan van Beek.

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Matt Henry.

Edited by Samya Majumdar