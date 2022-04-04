NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between New Zealand (NZ) and the Netherlands (NED) will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Monday.

New Zealand, despite a few early set-backs, were able to overcome the Dutch in the previous game and wrap up a series win. However, they will look to go for the kill against a Netherlands side who have given a good account of themselves. Although the Dutch will start as underdogs, they will fancy their chances of causing an upset. But with the Kiwis eager to give veteran Ross Taylor the perfect send-off in his final international game, a pulsating contest beckons in Hamilton.

NZ vs NED Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c&wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell/George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

NED XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Pieter Seelaar (c), Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Logan van Beek, Michael Rippon, Aryan Dutt/Ryan Klein, Fred Klaassen and Brandon Glover.

Match Details

NZ vs NED, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 4th April 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

A competitive batting track beckons at Seddon Park with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. However, as the match progresses, the spinners could come into play with some turn available off the surface. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s NZ vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Edwards: Scott Edwards has blown hot and cold in the series, unable to get going in the middle overs. However, Edwards is one of the more improved batters in the Dutch side, with his ability against spin being promising. While Latham is a fine option as well, Edwards should get the nod.

Batter

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill has been surprisingly underwhelming in the series, getting out cheaply in both games. Guptill is one of the most explosive batters in the world, with his experience bound to come in handy. With Guptill being due for a big one, he is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Michael Rippon: Michael Rippon has been fairly impressive for the Netherlands, scoring 85 runs and claiming three wickets in the series. His experience of playing domestic cricket in New Zealand has served him well so far. Given his form, Rippon is a must-have in your NZ vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Kyle Jamieson: Kyle Jamieson had a good outing in the previous game, impressing with his swing bowling in the powerplay phase. Jamieson's knack for picking up wickets with the new ball and his ability to generate extra bounce hold him in good stead and make him a good addition to your NZ vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Martin Guptill (NZ)

Logan van Beek (NED)

Kyle Jamieson (NZ)

Important stats for NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Kyle Jamieson - 5 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 13.40

Martin Guptill - 6935 runs in 188 ODI matches, Average: 41.53

Fred Klaassen - 23 wickets in 12 ODI matches, Average: 17.83

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

NZ vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Scott Edwards, Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Michael Rippon, Colin de Grandhomme, Logan van Beek, Doug Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson and Fred Klaassen.

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Michael Rippon.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Scott Edwards, Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Michael Rippon, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Doug Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson and Fred Klaassen.

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Kyle Jamieson.

Edited by Samya Majumdar