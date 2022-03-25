NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for One-off T20I

The one-off T20I between New Zealand (NZ) and the Netherlands (NED) will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

Both New Zealand and the Netherlands will be eager to set the tone for the rest of the tour with a win at the Bay Oval. The Kiwis will start as the clear favorites, with the likes of Martin Guptill and Ish Sodhi in their ranks. However, the Netherlands have a decent squad and will bank on their strong bowling attack to come through. The Dutch will fancy an upset in what promises to be a cracking game in Mount Maunganui.

NZ vs NED Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Tom Latham (c&wk), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry and Doug Bracewell

NED XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Boris Gorlee, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Brandon Glover and Philippe Boissevain

Match Details

NZ vs NED, Only T20I

Date and Time: 25th March 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected at the Bay Oval despite there being some movement on offer for the pacers. The batters should enjoy the bounce off the surface, allowing them to play their shots freely. As the match progresses, there could be some help for the spinners, who will need to vary their pace accordingly. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NZ vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Scott Edwards: Scott Edwards had a good series against Afghanistan, albeit in the ODI format. He is expected to bat in the top order and given his ability against both pace and spin, Edwards is a good addition to your NZ vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Martin Guptill: Martin Guptill is one of the highest runscorers in T20I history, but has blown hot and cold in the last year or so. The veteran opener will be keen to get a big one in this game. With the dimensions of the ground playing into his hands, Guptill is one to watch out for in the one-off T20I.

All-rounder

Bas de Leede: Bas de Leede impressed against a decent New Zealand-XI side in warm-up matches with both the bat and ball. The young Dutchman is a technically sound batter, with his bowling ability having also improved in leaps and bounds over the last few months. Given the role that he is expected to fulfill in the side, de Leede can be backed to put in a good performance in this game.

Bowler

Ben Sears: Ben Sears has been in and out of the NZ set-up in the last year or so, but is expected to get a longer run in the series. Sears is a tearaway pacer who also has a deceptive slower ball, which should serve him well in this game. Given his decent form on the domestic circuit, Sears is a good addition to your NZ vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Martin Guptill (NZ)

Bas de Leede (NED)

Pieter Seelaar (NED)

Important stats for NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Ish Sodhi - 83 wickets in 66 T20I matches, Average: 21.98

Martin Guptill - 3299 runs in 112 T20I matches, Average: 32.66

Fred Klaassen - 22 wickets in 24 T20I matches, Average: 28.41

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today

NZ vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Latham, Scott Edwards, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar, Michael Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears and Fred Klaassen.

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Bas de Leede.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Latham, Max O'Dowd, Martin Guptill, Mark Chapman, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar, Logan van Beek, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Doug Bracewell and Fred Klaassen.

Captain: Tom Latham. Vice-captain: Bas de Leede.

Edited by Samya Majumdar