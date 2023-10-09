NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For ICC World Cup 2023, Match 6

New Zealand (NZ) will take on Netherlands (NED) in the sixth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, India, on Tuesday, October 9. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs NED Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

New Zealand announced their arrival in the World Cup 2023 with a very impressive showing against the defending champions, England, in the tournament opener. They are currently sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with a net run rate of +2.149. Tom Latham will look to add another win before handing over the reins to Kane Williamson.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, put up a gutsy show against Pakistan. They put on a decent show with the ball but failed to deliver the same while chasing a formidable total.

Scott Edwards and his men will draw heart from their bowling performance and look to put on a better show with the bat. They will try and take the match as deep as possible and probably pull off the first big upset of the tournament.

NZ vs NED Match Details

The sixth match of the ICC World Cup 2023 will be played on October 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The match will commence at 2:00 p.m. IST. Live scores and commentary on the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ vs NED, 6th Match, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Date and Time: October 9, 2023, Tuesday; 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

NZ vs NED, Pitch Report

The wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will expectedly favour the batters. The true nature of the wicket will help the batters play shots through the line and hence a high-scoring match can be expected.

As for the bowlers, the pacers might get something of the wicket with the new ball and the spinners who can bowl with accuracy might reap some benefits.

NZ vs NED Probable Playing XIs

NZ Team/Injury News

Kane Williamson will not be available for selection in this match. Tim Southee, on the other hand, is thought to be fit for the match.

New Zealand Probable Playing XI

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c and wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, and Trent Boult.

NED Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Netherlands Probable Playing XI

Max O'Dowd, Vikramjeet Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c and wk), S Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, and Paul van Meekeran.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Devon Conway (Avg Points - 201)

The Kiwi opener displayed great elegance and ease in the previous match against England. Devon Conway is in great touch and will be the prime pick for this game.

Batter - Daryl Mitchell (Avg Points - 12)

Daryl Mitchell did not get a proper chance to display his talents in the previous game. The match against England was over even before Mitchell could walk out to bat. But walking into the tournament, Mitchell was in good batting form and that makes him a good choice for this game.

All-rounder - Bas de Leede (Avg Points - 213)

The Dutch all-rounder showed in the match against Pakistan that he can impact a match with both the bat and the ball. Bas de Leede can be a match-winner with either of his trades and that makes him a must-pick for this game.

However, in this category, there is Rachin Ravindra also who has become the talk of the town after his brilliant century against England in the last match. So, along with De Leede, Ravindra will be a good choice for the fantasy contests of the match.

Bowler - Trent Boult (Avg Points - 33)

The left-arm pacer did not deliver as per expectations in the last game. But if he gets a little bit of help from the wicket, Boult can be difficult to handle for the Dutch batters. Boult might turn out to be the differential and a winning choice for the fantasy contest of the match.

NZ vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Devon Conway

Devon Conway has carried his good batting form into the tournament. He will look to ride on the momentum that is with him and score another big one for his team. Conway will be a good choice as the captain or vice-captain for this game.

Jimmy Neesham

The Kiwi all-rounder was not in much of a form in the last game. But he can be impactful with both of his trades and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain. Though he might look like a risky pick, Neesham could be very rewarding as a captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for NZ vs NED, Match 6

Devon Conway

Daryl Mitchell

Bas De Leede

Trent Boult

Jimmy Neesham

NZ vs NED Match Expert Tips

The wicket at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will be good for batting. Bowlers need to be very accurate and wise to reap the benefits of the surface. A 2-3-4-3 combination looks good for this match.

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Devon Conway

Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Vikramjeet Singh

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Colin Ackermann, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Paul van Meekeran

NZ vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Daryl Mitchell, Max O'Dowd, Glenn Phillips, Teja Nidamanuru

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Matt Henry, Aryan Dutt