NZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for Deodhar Trophy 2023, Match 13

North Zone (NZ) will take on North East Zone (NEZ) in the 13th match of the Deodhar Trophy at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Pondicherry on Tuesday, August 1. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be a bottom-of-the-table clash as both teams have failed to impress in the tournament. While the North Zone team have managed to win a single game out of their four matches, North East Zone is yet to register their first victory of the tournament.

Both teams will are already out of the tournament and will be looking to walk out with a bit of prestige by winning this game.

NZ vs NEZ Match Details

The 13th match of the Deodhar Trophy will be played on August 1 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Pondicherry. The match will commence at 9.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ vs NEZ, Match 13, Deodhar Trophy 2023

Date and Time: August 1, 2023, Tuesday; 9.00 am IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Pondicherry

NZ vs NEZ Probable Playing XIs

NZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NZ Probable Playing XI

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Himanshu Rana, Nitish Rana (c), Mandeep Singh, S Rohilla, N Sindhu, Rishi Dhawan, Harshit Rana, Mayank Markande, and M Yadav.

NEZ Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NEZ Probable Playing XI

Jehu Anderson, N Lamichaney, A Thapa, L Keishangbam (c), K Priyojit Singh, K Yangfo (wk), R Rajkumar Singh, L Yong Lepcha, I Lemtur, A Kumar, and K Kense.

NZ vs NEZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Prabhsimran Singh (Avg Points - 67.5)

Prabhsimran Singh has been decent with the bat in the tournament. He played one big knock and will be the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter - Mandeep Singh (Avg Points - 41.75)

Mandeep Singh has been in decent touch with the bat. He has got a few starts, although has not converted them. In this match, Mandeep will look to go big against one of the weakest bowling in the tournament. He looks like a good pick for the match from the batters category.

All-rounder - Nitish Rana (Avg Points - 86.75)

Nitish Rana has been doing a great job with the ball in this tournament. He has picked up regular wickets and has helped his team in crucial stages. Rana looked good with the bat in the last match and will be a crucial pick from the all-rounder section.

Bowler - Mayank Yadav (Avg Points - 85)

Mayank Yadav bowled two good spells in the first match. His consistency with the ball so far in the tournament makes Yadav a prime bowler pick for the match.

NZ vs NEZ match captain and vice-captain choices

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana has always been known for his batting prowess. But in this tournament, he has delivered with the ball too. Picking him as the captain or vice-captain will give you an opportunity to multiply points to the greatest effect in both innings.

Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav has looked in good wicket-taking form. Yadav gives you the opportunity to maximize your points to the highest if you select him as the captain or the vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for NZ vs NEZ, Match 13

Prabhsimran Singh

Mandeep Singh

Nitish Rana

R Rajkumar Singh

Mayank Yadav

NZ vs NEZ Match Expert Tips

It is expected to be a tight contest between the two teams. Going for a balanced combination will be a wise choice in the fantasy contests of the match.

NZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Head-to-head Team

NZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Mandeep Singh, Himanshu Rana, S Rohilla

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Abhishek Sharma, R Rajkumar Singh, L Yong Lepcha

Bowlers: I Lemtur, Mayank Yadav

NZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Grand League Team

NZ vs NEZ Dream11 Prediction, Match 13, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Mandeep Singh, Himanshu Rana, S Rohilla

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Abhishek Sharma, R Rajkumar Singh, L Yong Lepcha

Bowlers: I Lemtur, Mayank Yadav