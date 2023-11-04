NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s World Cup 2023 match – Nov 4, 2023

New Zealand and Pakistan lock horns in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

This game will have a huge say on which two sides make the semifinals. a New Zealand win will rule Pakistan out of contention, while a Pakistan win will keep them in the hunt while also putting plenty of pressure on their opponents.

After making a roaring start to their campaign with four wins on the bounce, New Zealand have lost three on the trot, to India, Australia and South Africa. With games remaining against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, they will want to register two wins to seal their spot in the top 4.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also started well by winning their opening two games but went on a four-game losing streak. However, they bounced back with a bang against Bangladesh and will want to keep their semifinal hopes alive with a win.

There's a lot riding on this clash between two dark horses of the tournament, and fans will hope that rain doesn't overly affect the outcome of the game. Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials to choose from this fixture.

#3 James Neesham (NZ)

Neesham has certainly had a lot to do since coming into the team in place of Mark Chapman. He was instrumental in getting the Black Caps close to chasing down Australia's gigantic score a week ago.

He has been bowling regularly and has gotten more than enough time at the crease to make an impact and pick up plenty of Dream11 points. However, it's surprising to see him have an ownership under 15%.

While he haad a niggle against the Proteas, he's back fit and likely to retain his spot in the playing XI. He's certainly a differential worth picking.

#2 Ifthikar Ahmed (PAK)

Will Ifthikar Ahmed be the difference maker for Pakistan in this match? (Image Courtesy: espncricinfo.com)

Pakistan made plenty of changes heading into their game against Bangladesh, and understandably so, considering they had lost four games on the trot.

Those changes meant that Ifthikar Ahmed had to shoulder the duties of the fifth bowler. He did so brilliantly, bowling a miserly spell of 44-1 in ten overs before scoring some handy runs to boost Pakistan's NRR.

He's likely to continue playing that role with the ball. Considering that he's an off-spinner bowling to five left-handers in NZ's top eight, he should see plenty of success with the ball. He's also a powerful hitter with the bat and should enjoy batting on a small ground like Bengaluru.

If rain intervenes and creates a shortened game, Ifthikar is likely to receive a promotion up the order. His ownership is low given his points potential, but he's a differential worth picking.

#1 Kane Williamson (NZ)

Kane Williamson is presumed to be unavailable by many heading into this game, but reports suggest that the NZ captain is match-fit and set to steady the stumbling Black Caps ship in this all-important game.

Williamson made a stellar return from injury in his only game at this World Cup with a calm and composed half-century in a run chase against Bangladesh. However, a freak thumb fracture sustained in that game has kept him out for close to three weeks, but he seems raring to go ahead of this crucial fixture.

Williamson is one of the most bankable batters in ODI cricket and is one of those players who gets you returns nine times out of ten. If he's playing, he's a must-have, and with his ownership numbers in single digits, this might be the best game to pick him.