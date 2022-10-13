NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for New Zealand T20I Tri-series, Final

New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns with Pakistan (PAK) in the final of the T20I tri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, October 14. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction.

Both Pakistan and New Zealand have been impressive over the last week or so, winning three out of their last four matches. While Pakistan's batting unit has paved the way for them, New Zealand have relied on their bowling attack to deliver the goods.

The previous game between the teams saw New Zealand make quick work of the Pakistan bowlers. However, the Asian outfit have a balanced squad and will fancy their chances of a win. All in all, an entertaining game of cricket beckons at the Hagley Oval.

NZ vs PAK Match Details

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the final of the T20I tri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to start at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs PAK, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Final

Date and Time: 14th October 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

NZ vs PAK pitch report for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

Although the average score at the venue reads 150, the last two matches has seen first-innings totals of 208 and 173. Although pace accounted for seven out of nine wickets in the previous game, the dimensions of the ground should help the spinners as well. Chasing has been the preferred option upon winning the toss, but the pitch is not expected to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 150

Average 2nd-innings score: 148

NZ vs PAK Form Guide

Pakistan: WWLL

New Zealand: LWWW

NZ vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pakistan injury/team news

No major injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway (wk), Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Adam Milne/Ish Sodhi.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (4 matches, 219 runs, Average: 109.50)

Devon Conway is the leading runscorer in the tournament with 219 runs at an average of 109.50. He has a noteworthy strike rate of 127.33 and has held one end, allowing the likes of Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips to play freely. Given the form that he is in, Conway should be a top pick in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (4 matches, 177 runs, Average: 59.00)

Babar Azam has scores of 55, 21 and 79 in his last three matches. He has scored 177 runs in this tournament, striking at 125.53. He averages 44.05 in this format and has a knack for scoring big runs. Given his form and ability, Azam is a good choice for your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Bracewell (4 matches, 6 wickets, Average: 11.67)

Michael Bracewell has been the surprise package for New Zealand, picking up six wickets in four matches. He has the best economy rate in this tri-series at 5.38 and is also capable of scoring quick runs down the order. Given the conditions on offer, Bracewell should be a fine pick for your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Haris Rauf (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 16.50)

Haris Rauf has been rested in the last couple of matches. However, he is likely to return to the side. He had a good start to the tri-series, picking up four wickets in just two matches. Given his raw pace and ability in the death overs, Rauf is a viable selection choice for your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has been brilliant in the tri-series, scoring 167 runs, including two fifties against Bangladesh, in four matches. He has anchored the Pakistan batting unit to perfection and has accelerated at times of need as well. With Rizwan due for a big knock against New Zealand, he is a viable captaincy choice in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips comes into the game on the back of a player-of-the-match performance against Bangladesh. He scored a 24-ball 60 and boasts a strike rate of 202.00 in this tri-series. With Phillips also likely to play a part with the ball, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Devon Conway 219 runs in 4 matches Tim Southee 7 wickets in 4 matches Mohammad Rizwan 167 runs in 4 matches Haris Rauf 4 wickets in 2 matches Trent Boult 3 wickets in 3 matches

NZ vs PAK match expert tips for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Final

New Zealand are likely to use two or more spinners against Pakistan, with Michael Bracewell impressing of late. To combat New Zealand's spin threat, Pakistan would be tempted to use Shadab Khan as a pinch-hitter up the order. With Shadaba also adding value with the ball, he could be a game-changing selection in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NZ vs PAK match, click here!

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan (c)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Glenn Phillips (vc)

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Haris Rauf

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Kane Williamson (c), Shan Masood, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Poll : 0 votes