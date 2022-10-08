NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 2

New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns with Pakistan (PAK) in the second New Zealand T20I tri-series match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 8. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction.

Pakistan started the tri-series with a fine performance against Bangladesh, with Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Wasim Jr impressing with the bat and ball, respectively. While the middle order continues to find its groove, Pakistan will fancy their chances of sustaining their newfound momentum. New Zealand, meanwhile, will be keen to get the ball rolling with a lot riding on the likes of Devon Conway and Kane Williamson. Although they will start as the favorites, the Kiwis will be wary of what Pakistan are capable of doing in this format.

NZ vs PAK Match Details

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the second New Zealand T20I tri-series match at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to start at 11:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs PAK, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 2

Date and Time: 8th October 2022, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

NZ vs PAK pitch report for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

A competitive pitch beckons at Hagley Oval, with the average first-innings total at the venue being 168. Although eight out of the 13 wickets in the previous game were picked up by the pacers, there will be help on offer for the spinners as well. Chasing would be the preferred option, with the pitch not likely to change much during the course of the game.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 168

Average 2nd-innings score: 143

NZ vs PAK Form Guide

Pakistan: LWLLW

New Zealand: WWWWL

NZ vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pakistan injury/team news

No major injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shahnawaz Dahani/Naseem Shah.

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (23 matches, 708 runs, strike-rate: 138.28)

Devon Conway has had a good start to his T20I career, scoring 708 runs in 23 matches. He is striking at 138.28 despite batting across different positions. However, he is likely to bat at the top of the order, where he is at his best, making him a top pick for your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Babar Azam (88 matches, 3061 runs, Average: 43.11)

Babar Azam has scores of 36, 9, 87*, 4 and 22 in his last five outings. He has a good record in New Zealand with 131 runs in four matches. With Azam capable of scoring big runs, he is a must-have in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (73 matches, 84 wickets, Average: 21.45)

Shadab Khan is Pakistan's lead spinner and for good reason. He averages 21.45 and strikes at 18.1 with the ball in this format. He has picked up at least one wicket in eight of his last 10 matches. Given his ability with the bat as well, Shadab is a top pick for your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (46 matches, 63 wickets, Average: 22.25)

Trent Boult was the standout bowler for New Zealand in their ODI series against Australia, picking up 10 wickets in three matches. He also has a good T20I record, averaging 22.25 with the ball. With Boult likely to enjoy the conditions with the new ball, he is a fine addition to your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has been in the form of his life with six fifties in his last eight matches. He comes into the game on the back of a match-winning 78-run knock against Bangladesh. With Rizwan averaging in excess of 50 in New Zealand conditions, he is a good captaincy pick in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway has been a fine addition to the NZ set-up, averaging 47.20 in the T20I format. He has four scores of fifty or more despite not batting at the top of the order. Given his ability to churn out big runs in familiar conditions, Conway is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kane Williamson 2096 runs in 77 matches Lockie Ferguson 32 wickets in 21 matches Mohammad Rizwan 78(50) vs Bangladesh in the previous match Devon Conway 708 runs in 23 matches Shan Masood 31(22) vs Bangladesh in the previous match

NZ vs PAK match expert tips for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 2

Pakistan struggled against the express pace of Mark Wood in their previous series. Wood picked up six wickets in two matches, troubling Pakistan's middle order with his high-end pace. New Zealand boast a quality express pacer in Lockie Ferguson, who has a good record in this format. Given his expertise, Ferguson should be a game-changing selection in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc)

Batters: Babar Azam, Kane Williamson, Shan Masood

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Babar Azam, Kane Williamson (c), Shan Masood, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Haris Rauf

