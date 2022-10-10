NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 4

New Zealand (NZ) will lock horns with Pakistan (PAK) in the fourth T20I tri-series match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction.

New Zealand returned to winning ways with a fine performance against Bangladesh. While the Kiwis have tried to experiment and find their best 11, the likes of Devon Conway and Trent Boult have stood out in this tri-series with their performances. Pakistan, meanwhile, have started the series with two wins out of two. Their bowlers have been particularly impressive, while the duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan continue to plunder runs for fun. Although Pakistan won the reverse fixture last week, New Zealand will fancy their chances of a win. All in all, an entertaining game beckons with both teams looking to seal a place in the final of the tri-series.

NZ vs PAK Match Details

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the fourth T20I tri-series match at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to start at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs PAK, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 4

Date and Time: 11th October 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

NZ vs PAK pitch report for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series 2022

The pitch at the Hagley Oval has been a competitive one, with the average first-innings total being 150. While pace has dominated proceedings in general, the spinners accounted for a combined figure of 15-0-95-4 in the previous game. Teams have preferred chasing, with two out of the three matches in the series being won by sides batting second.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 150

Average 2nd-innings score: 146

NZ vs PAK Form Guide

Pakistan: WLLWW

New Zealand: WWLLW

NZ vs PAK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Pakistan injury/team news

No major injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shahnawaz Dahani/Naseem Shah.

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Martin Guptill/Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson/Adam Milne.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (2 matches, 106 runs, Average: 106.00)

Devon Conway was the standout batter in New Zealand's win over Bangladesh, scoring a 51-ball 70. He averages a whopping 50.88 in 25 T20Is, striking at 136. He has a good record at the Hagley Oval as well, scoring 205 runs in three matches, including his T20I career best of 99*. Given his form and record, Conway should be a good pick for your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shan Masood (2 matches, 31 runs, Average: 15.50)

Shan Masood is yet to get going in the series, scoring only 31 runs in two matches. However, he has shown glimpses of his ability, coming up with four scores of 20 or more in his last nine T20I matches. With New Zealand likely to deploy spinner in the middle overs, Masood could be a handy pick in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shadab Khan (2 matches, 34 runs, 1 wicket)

Shadab Khan was promoted to No. 4 in the previous game against New Zealand, against whom he scored an impactful 22-ball 34. While his batting presents a viable counterattacking option in the middle overs, Shadab's bowling will be key. He averages 21.80 with the ball in T20Is with a strike rate of 18.44. Given the conditions on offer, Shadab is a must-have in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Trent Boult (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 15.67)

Trent Boult has been impressive in this tri-series, picking up three wickets in two matches so far. He has an economy rate of 5.88 in the series, using his experience and the new ball to good effect. With Boult likely to bowl predominantly in the powerplay and death overs, he should be a good wicket-taking option for your NZ vs BAN Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs PAK match captain and vice-captain choices

Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has been in sensational form of late, scoring six fifties in his last 10 matches. Although he scored only four runs against the Kiwis in the previous game, he averages 42.80 in six T20Is in New Zealand. Given Rizwan's form and expertise, he is bound to be a popular captaincy option in NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction teams.

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson scored 30 runs against Bangladesh. While his strike rate is a concern, Williamson has a decent average of 32.19 in 79 T20Is. He has scored 470 runs in 16 T20Is against Pakistan - his highest tally against any country, making him a viable option as captain or vice-captain in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Devon Conway 106 runs in 2 matches Trent Boult 3 wickets in 2 matches Mohammad Rizwan 82 runs in 2 matches Kane Williamson 61 runs in 2 matches Haris Rauf 4 wickets in 2 matches

NZ vs PAK match expert tips for New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 4

Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi impressed against Bangladesh, picking up four wickets. While the conditions are helpful for spinners, Pakistan have handled spin brilliantly in recent times. Spin has accounted for only nine wickets in the last nine matches. With Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz likely to be used as counterattacking options against spin, Sodhi and Bracewell could be risky selections in your NZ vs PAK Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (c)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Shan Masood

All-rounders: James Neesham, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

NZ vs PAK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Kane Williamson (c), Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: James Neesham, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Haris Rauf

