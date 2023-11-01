NZ vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Nov 1, 2023

New Zealand will battle South Africa in today's 2023 World Cup match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. It is the seventh game of the league stage for both teams.

South Africa is currently second in the standings, with five wins from six matches. A victory over New Zealand in today's match will help South Africa almost seal a place in the semifinals.

On the other side, the Blackcaps are on a two-match losing streak right now. They started their tournament with wins over England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the Netherlands, but India and Australia defeated them in Dharamsala. The Kiwis will be keen to return to the winning track soon.

World Cup matches between South Africa and New Zealand have always entertained the fans. A lot of fantasy users will participate in Dream11 contests for this game, and before the teams are locked in, here's a look at the three players who can prove to be differential picks.

#1 Temba Bavuma, South Africa

South African skipper Temba Bavuma recovered from illness and returned to the team's playing XI for their last match against Pakistan. Bavuma looked in good touch as he aggregated 28 runs off 27 balls before losing his wicket.

Quite a few fans would prefer picking Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen from South Africa's batting unit, but Bavuma can score a lot of fantasy points as well. He has scored 724 runs in 14 ODIs in 2023 alone.

If Bavuma gets going at the top, he can play a big knock for South Africa at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Expect the South African skipper to lead his team from the front.

#2 Tim Southee, New Zealand

Tim Southee is likely to replace Lockie Ferguson in New Zealand's playing XI for today's 2023 World Cup match. Ferguson got injured during the team's match against Australia. He went off the field after bowling only three overs.

If Southee makes it to the playing XI, fantasy users should think of picking him in their team. Southee has not played a single game in the 2023 World Cup so far, but he has a ton of experience under his belt.

Also, Southee can take advantage of the skiddy pitch in Pune and return with multiple wickets. Hence, if Southee replaces Ferguson, he can be a differential pick in today's 2023 World Cup contest.

#3 Tom Latham, New Zealand

New Zealand captain Tom Latham could not bring his 'A' game to the table in the team's last two matches against Australia and India. He failed to touch double digits against India, while in the game versus Australia, Latham managed 21 runs off 22 balls.

Latham has been a consistent performer for New Zealand in the longer formats. A few fans may write him off after a couple of failures, but the Blackcaps skipper can play a big knock for his team in Pune today. Notably, ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Latham recorded three half-centuries in nine ODI innings against the South African team.