NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) is set to take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday.

After a big Test series win against India, South Africa eye another scalp in the form of New Zealand. The Proteas bare a strong look with the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram in their ranks. However, New Zealand are a force to be reckoned with in home conditions. While they will miss the services of Kane Williamson and Trent Boult, the Kiwis will still start as favorites. With both teams eyeing a winning start to the series, an intriguing game beckons at the Hagley Oval.

NZ vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Tom Latham (c), Hamish Rutherford, Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra/Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee and Matt Henry

SA XI

Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder/Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier

Match Details

NZ vs SA, 1st Test

Date and Time: 17th February 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Hagley Oval with the pacers likely to get some help off the surface. Conditions should be good for batting in the first few days with batters keen to get themselves in for the long haul. The pacers should get the new ball to move around and short pitch deliveries may be the norm once the ball loses its shine. The spinners might get some help as the match progresses, with the extra bounce helping their case. Both teams will look to bowl first upon winning the toss and make good use of the bowling conditions upfront.

Today’s NZ vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Devon Conway: Devon Conway has had a bright start to his Test career with the southpaw averaging in excess of 60. He will be keen to get a big one against South Africa, his country of birth. With Conway being in decent form on the domestic circuit, he should get the nod alongside Kyle Verreynne in your NZ vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Aiden Markram: Aiden Markram has grown in leaps and bounds over the last few years, especially improving his game against spin. The South African opener has a knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order and can also chip in as an extra bowling option. Although he doesn't have much experience of playing in New Zealand conditions, Markram's recent form should hold him in good stead.

All-rounder

Marco Jansen: Marco Jansen had a brilliant start to his Test career against India, troubling batters with his ability to generate uncomfortable bounce. Apart from his obvious bowling talent, Jansen can add value with the ball as well, making him a must-have in your NZ vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Neil Wagner: Neil Wagner is one of the best enforcers in Test cricket with his ability to bowl long spells and lure batters into making mistakes with his relentless short balls. Although Kyle Jamieson adds value with the bat as well, Wagner's experience and expertise should make him a good choice for this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Neil Wagner (NZ)

Devon Conway (NZ)

Aiden Markram (SA)

Important stats for NZ vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Devon Conway - 623 runs in 5 Test matches, Bat Average: 69.22

Rassie van der Dussen - 727 runs in 13 Test matches, Bat Average: 34.62

Kagiso Rabada - 233 wickets in 50 Test matches, Bowl Average: 22.43

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

NZ vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Will Young, Marco Jansen, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier

Captain: Aiden Markram. Vice-captain: Devon Conway.

NZ vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Will Young, Marco Jansen, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada.

