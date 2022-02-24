NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between New Zealand (NZ) and South Africa (SA) is set to take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

South Africa were blown away by the Kiwis in the first Test, with Matt Henry starring with the ball. However, South Africa will be eager to return to winning ways and level the series with a better performance. They have a strong unit led by Dean Elgar and will bank on the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier to deliver the goods on the bowling front. But against a well-balanced New Zealand side who are missing a few key players, the Proteas will have their task cut out. With both teams eyeing a crucial win in this fixture, another entertaining game beckons at the Hagley Oval.

NZ vs SA Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ XI

Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee and Matt Henry

SA XI

Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier

Match Details

NZ vs SA, 1st Test

Date and Time: 25th February 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pacers should enjoy the conditions on offer at the Hagley Oval. There should be some movement and extra bounce available off the surface for the bowlers, keeping the batters on their toes. There shouldn't be much turn on offer for the spinners, but extra bounce could play into their hands. Both teams will ideally look to bowl first and make good use of the conditions up front. The weather is all clear for the week, paving the way for a good game of Test cricket.

Today’s NZ vs SA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kyle Verreynne: Kyle Verreynne is one of South Africa's best young players, with the wicketkeeper having a decent start to his international career as well. Verreynne has a good game against pace and spin and can play along with the tail too, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Devon Conway: Devon Conway didn't get a big one in the previous game, but he will be keen to fare better in the upcoming fixture. While Conway has the skill-set to tackle pacers, his knowledge of the conditions should serve him and make him a must-have in your NZ vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Marco Jansen: Although Marco Jansen didn't have the best of outings in the previous game, he did show glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball. A tall pacer who can extract discomforting bounce, Jansen should enjoy bowling on this pitch.

Bowler

Kyle Jamieson: Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson has been one of the best bowlers in this format over the last few years with his numbers speaking for themselves. While he is bound to play a big role with the ball in hand, Jamieson can also hold his own on the batting front, making him a good addition to your NZ vs SA Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Kyle Jamieson (NZ)

Devon Conway (NZ)

Aiden Markram (SA)

Important stats for NZ vs SA Dream11 prediction team

Devon Conway - 659 runs in 6 Test matches, Bat Average: 65.90

Rassie van der Dussen - 744 runs in 14 Test matches, Bat Average: 32.35

Matt Henry - 46 wickets in 15 Test matches, Bowl Average: 38.41

NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

NZ vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kyle Verreynne, Tom Latham, Rassie van der Dussen, Devon Conway, Aiden Markram, Colin de Grandhomme, Marco Jansen, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier

Captain: Kyle Jamieson. Vice-captain: Aiden Markram.

NZ vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne, Tom Latham, Dean Elgar, Devon Conway, Aiden Markram, Daryl Mitchell, Marco Jansen, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier

Captain: Devon Conway. Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada.

Edited by Samya Majumdar