NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (1st Test): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match - Dec 3rd, 2020

The Black Caps take on the West Indies in the first Test match of a two-match series at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

West Indies will look to get a positive result in the Test series after losing 2-0 in the T20I series. They have punched above their weight in the past, but Jason Holder and his team will have to be at their best to equal this New Zealand team at home.

The West Indies batsmen will have to endure some hostile pace bowling from the likes of Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, and Tim Southee in the upcoming series. They will also need to bowl with a lot of discipline, something which a younger bowler like Alzarri Joseph will need to address before the first Test.

New Zealand have to deal with concerns about a minor injury to BJ Watling, but they appear to have the situation covered, as Will Young and Devon Conway will be adequate backup for the player.

The first Test will be an exciting watch for cricketing purists, and it hopefully lasts the whole five days without any interruptions.

Let us look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first Test between New Zealand and the West Indies.

#3 Neil Wagner

Wagner has been instrumental to the Kiwis' success in Test cricket.

Black Caps fast bowler Neil Wagner has a phenomenal record in Test matches in New Zealand. The player has been one of the team's most fearsome bowlers in home conditions for quite some time now.

Advertisement

Now fully fit, Wagner can form dangerous partnerships with Trent Boult and Tim Southee for New Zealand. His ability to pick up wickets with the bouncer means that he poses a threat to the batsmen at all stages of the game.

Wagner could end up with a lot of wickets in his kitty and is a great option to pick as the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

#2 Jason Holder

Holder is the No.1 Test all-rounder.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder will be their key player in the Test series, and he will have to step up and deliver right from the first game. Holder was in good form in the recently concluded IPL and also did well in the West Indies' tour of England in July.

He is one of the team's leading fast bowlers and will look to pick up some wickets with the new ball. Holder is also a highly capable batsman and is likely to find himself at the crease quite frequently given how dangerous New Zealand's bowling attack is.

Advertisement

Holder is the number one all-rounder in Test cricket and is a reliable option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

Kane Williamson.

This pick is sort of a no-brainer. Kane Williamson will be hungry to score runs in the longer format after a decent showing in this year's IPL. Williamson finds himself placed at No. 4 in the ICC Test rankings, and he will want to put in some noteworthy performances to move up the rankings.

Williamson's record in Test cricket in general, especially at home, makes him a very reliable player. He's a great option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.