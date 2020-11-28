NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20I), Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Nov 29th, 2020

The second T20I between New Zealand and West Indies is set to take place at the Bay Oval on Sunday.

The cricketing fraternity got to witness an absolute humdinger of a match between the two sides on Friday, as Kieron Pollard and Co. came up second-best to the Kiwis. Despite captain Pollard smashing a quick-fire fifty, New Zealand were able to chase down the target of 176 with four balls to spare.

Another high-scoring encounter is on the cards yet again, and the Blackcaps will be wary of a wounded West Indies side. With the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran itching to come good in this game, the onus will be on Lockie Ferguson to deliver yet again for the Kiwis, who will be eyeing a series win at the Bay Oval.

With the series on the line, both teams look evenly matched on paper. We can expect a hard-fought contest as both teams look to build towards the next T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in 2021.

Squads to choose from:

New Zealand

Tim Southee (C), Devon Conway, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Hamish Bennett, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi and Doug Bracewell.

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams and Romario Shepherd.

Predicted Playing 11

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (WK), Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (C), Lockie Ferguson and Hamish Bennett/Ish Sodhi.

West Indies

Brandon King, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh/Kesrick Williams.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

Date: 29th November 2020; at 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring encounter beckons, with a good batting track on offer at the Bay Oval. The bowlers should be in for another tough game, with the dimensions of the ground not helping their cause. Although the pacers should get marginal swing early on, the batsmen should be able to play their attacking game from ball one.

Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 200 being par at this venue. Given the firepower on their rosters, both teams will be able to make good use of the conditions in the latter half of the match, during which the ball should skid nicely onto the bat.

