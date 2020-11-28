NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd T20I): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match- Nov 27th, 2020

New Zealand takes on West Indies in the second T20I of the series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

The Windies will look to deliver a more consistent performance in the second game. They had some stunning individual performances with the bat in the first T20I, but the lack of contributions from the rest of the team led to their downfall. Kieron Pollard will want his star batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran to make a good start to the game.

Tim Southee's New Zealand will be happy with their performance in the first T20I despite a couple of poor overs from the bowlers at the start of the innings. Lockie Ferguson will look to extend his phenomenal form with the ball in the second match of the series while the team's openers will look to do better with the bat.

Let us look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and the West Indies.

#3 Mitchell Santner

Santner had a match-winning cameo for the Kiwis.

Mitchell Santner played a crucial role in New Zealand's win in the first T20I. He was a bit expensive with the ball but delivered for his team with the bat. His all-round ability once makes him a very dependable Dream11 option.

With both teams getting into their rhythm, this game should proceed less chaotically than the previous encounter. Santner's economical bowling will certainly be instrumental in how the Black Caps fare in this game.

He's a very safe option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

Seifert has a wide array of shots in his locker.

Tim Seifert made a promising start in the 1st T20I before he was dismissed by Oshane Thomas. The NZ keeper and opening batsman will look to play a big knock in the second T20I. Seifert is a great stroke-maker and can play shots all over the ground.

The Windies bowlers can be quite expensive in the powerplay, and Seifert can take advantage of this. While he's a bit of a left-field pick because of other more prominent players in the team, Seifert could deliver the goods for those looking for a captain or vice-captain in their Dream11 teams.

Pollard played a brilliant counter-attacking knock in the first T20I.

Kieron Pollard should be the top Dream11 option for all Dream11 players. The Windies skipper delivered with both the bat and the ball. He played a brilliant knock of 75 runs before picking up a wicket with the ball.

Pollard is once again likely to get a lot of game time considering how recklessly the top order has been batting. The West Indies have also been pretty expensive with the ball and Pollard can bowl a couple of overs to relieve some of the pressure.

All of this provides him with plenty of opportunities to earn points, and he's a great option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.