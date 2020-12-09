NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd Test): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match - Dec 11th, 2020

New Zealand takes on the West Indies in the second Test match of a two-match series on Friday, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Kiwis steamrolled the visitors in the first Test and won by an innings and 134 runs, courtesy of a brilliant 251 from Kane Williamson. West Indies didn't make good use of the seaming nature of the pitch after opting to bowl first. Both Tom Latham and Kane Williamson made merry and scored a lot of runs before the former was dismissed. A half-century from Kyle Jamieson helped them to a total of 519.

In reply, West Indies was skittled out for 138 in the first innings, with Tim Southee picking up a 4-for. They fared better in the second innings, although it was the seventh-wicket partnership between Alzarri Joseph and Jermaine Blackwood that saved some face. Their bowling and top-order batting, however, left a lot to be desired.

Both teams will look to make a statement with a win in this Test match, and it's likely to be an exciting watch. Let's look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the second Test between New Zealand and the West Indies.

#3 Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson has become a valuable player for the New Zealand side in all formats. Along with his fiery pace bowling, his batting makes him a great asset to the team as well as Dream11 enthusiasts.

He scored a half-century and also picked up four wickets with the ball last game. On a Basin Reserve track, that should be even more supportive to the bowlers, and all-round option like Jamieson could get points both with the bat and with the ball.

He has delivered consistently, and that makes him a great option to pick as the captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team.

Can Holder inspire his team to a victory?

West Indies skipper Jason Holder continues to be a great captaincy option despite his side's loss in the first Test. With Kemar Roach not in the team, Holder will take up more responsibility for bowling with the new ball as well as picking up wickets whenever needed. He will also look to improve his batting, especially after seeing pacer Alzarri Joseph put up a fine rearguard display in the first Test.

Holder had some harsh words for himself and his team after their defeat, and he will be motivated to deliver a match-winning performance. His all-round potential for points makes him a solid option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Tom Latham

Tom Latham is among the best Test openers in the world.

New Zealand opener Tom Latham did a good job with the bat in the first Test and would be unhappy on missing out on a century. He will, however, fancy his chances of getting one in this game, especially since star Windies pacer Kemar Roach is out of the team.

Latham has a great record in matches played in New Zealand, and he has developed into one of the side's mainstays in the longer formats of the game. He has been extremely consistent with the bat and is a reliable and safe option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.