NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction (3rd T20I): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match - Nov 27th, 2020

New Zealand takes on the West Indies in the third T20I on Monday, 30th September, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

This match is more of a dead-rubber, with the hosts already having won the series. Glenn Phillips scored an incredible hundred to help the Kiwis to an imposing total of 238 in their 20 overs. The bowlers backed him up with a solid outing as they clinched a 72-run victory.

West Indies, meanwhile, will be regretting their decision to bowl first after winning the toss. After starting promisingly, the bowlers lost their way in the middle overs and let Phillips and Devon Conway get away from them. The target was too much for even their power hitters, and they kept losing wickets at frequent intervals.

Despite being a dead-rubber match, both teams will look to get the win. New Zealand will look to provide chances to some players and claim the whitewash. The Windies will look to salvage some pride with a win.

Let us now look at three players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 2nd T20I between New Zealand and the West Indies.

#3 Andre Fletcher

Andre Fletcher played a blazing cameo in the first T20I.

West Indies' opener Andre Fletcher is a good Dream11 option for this match. He got his side off to a couple of flyers in both T20Is, but couldn't convert them into bigger scores.

He isn't a permanent member of this West Indies T20I side and might have to fight for his place when the likes of Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis return. He'll look to stake his claim for the openers' slot with a good knock against a slightly weakened Kiwi pace attack.

That makes him a good option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Martin Guptill

Guptill fell early in the first T20I.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill hasn't been able to get going in this T20I series. The dashing opener has scores of 5 and 34 in the first two T20Is. While he did get some boundaries in the second T20I, he's yet to get to his usual form.

While the likes of Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway have got runs so far, Guptill will want to get some runs in the third T20I and leave his mark on the series. Given how expensive West Indies' bowlers have been, Guptill could make a big score once he settles down.

He's a great option to select as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Kieron Pollard

Pollard picked up one wicket and scored 26 runs in the second T20I.

He was number one on my list for the previous game, and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard stays there also for this game. He remains one of the best captaincy options now that he's also bowling regularly for the Windies.

He has showcased his ball-striking abilities in both T20Is, and he'll look to torment the opposition bowlers once again. He has also bowled a lot of overs and done pretty well, so he could get some wickets with the ball.

He's easily the best all-rounder in the series, and should notch up another good performance in this game. He's a great option to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.