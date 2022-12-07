NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women, Match 3

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) in Match 3 of the Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women series on Wednesday at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and the pitch report.

New Zealand Women have already won the series and will try their best to continue their dominating form. Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, will try their best to protect themselves from a complete whitewash in the series.

Bangladesh Women will try their best to win the match, but New Zealand Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

NZ-W vs BD-W Match Details

Match 3 of the Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women will be played on December 7 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-W vs BD-W, Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women, Match 3

Date and Time: December 7, 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

The John Davies Oval in Queenstown has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

NZ-W vs BD-W Form Guide

NZ-W - W W

BD-W - L L

NZ-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XI

NZ-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Suzie Bates, Maddy Green (wk), Lauren Down, Sophie Devine ©, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson, Lee Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Rebecca Burns, Georgia Plimmer

BD-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Nigar Sultana (wk), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Dilara Akter, Salma Khatun ©, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Green (2 matches, 73 runs)

M Green, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. N Sultana is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Bates (2 matches, 61 runs)

S Bates and M Khatun are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. F Hoque is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Kerr (2 matches, 73 runs, 1 wicket)

S Devine and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Moni is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

L Tahuhu (2 matches, 13 runs, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Jensen and L Tahuhu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. F Jonas is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NZ-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed 73 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

L Tahuhu

L Tahuhu is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 13 runs and taken five wickets in the last two games.

5 Must-Picks for NZ-W vs BD-W, Match 3

L Tahuhu 13 runs and 5 wickets 182 points H Jensen 5 wickets 171 points A Kerr 73 runs and 1 wicket 149 points F Jonas 3 wickets 115 points M Green 73 runs 155 points

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Green

Batters: S Bates, F Hoque, M Khatun

All-rounders: A Kerr, S Devine, R Moni

Bowlers: H Jensen, F Jonas, L Tahuhu, M Akter

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana

Batters: S Bates, S Akhter, R Burns

All-rounders: A Kerr, S Devine, R Moni, R Ahmed

Bowlers: H Jensen, F Jonas, L Tahuhu

