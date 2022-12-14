NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women, ODI 2

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) in the second ODI match of the Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women on Wednesday at McLean Park in Napier. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and the pitch report.

New Zealand Women were undefeated in the T20I series and will be keen to continue their dominance in the ODI series too. They won their last match against Bangladesh Women by eight wickets. Bangladesh Women will try their best to make a strong comeback in the series.

Bangladesh Women will try their best to win the match, but New Zealand Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

NZ-W vs BD-W Match Details

The second ODI match of the Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women will be played on December 14 at McLean Park in Napier. The game is set to take place at 6.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-W vs BD-W, Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: December 14, 2022, 6.30 am IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

McLean Park in Napier has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

NZ-W vs BD-W Form Guide

NZ-W - W W W W

BD-W - L L L L

NZ-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XI

NZ-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Sophie Devine ©, Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green (wk), Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess McFadyen, Molly Penfold, and Hannah Rowe.

BD-W Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sharmin Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Islam Trishna, and Marufa Akter.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Green

M Green, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicketkeeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. N Sultana is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Bates

S Bates and L Down are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Akhter is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

A Kerr

S Devine and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Moni is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Kerr

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Jensen and J Kerr. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. J Alam is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NZ-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Kerr

J Kerr is one of the best players in today's match as she will bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She took four wickets in the last match.

S Bates

S Bates is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bat in the top order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She smashed 93 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for NZ-W vs BD-W, 2nd ODI

A Kerr

M Green

J Kett

S Devine

S Bates

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four bowlers who will bowl in the death over bowlers and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Green, N Sultana

Batters: S Bates, S Akhter, L Down

All-rounders: A Kerr, S Devine, R Moni

Bowlers: H Jensen, J Kerr, J Alam

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: N Sultana, M Green

Batters: S Bates, S Akhter, F Hoque

All-rounders: A Kerr, S Devine

Bowlers: H Jensen, J Kerr, F Jonas, J Alam

