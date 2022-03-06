NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 5

The fifth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will see New Zealand Women (NZ-W) take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) at the University Oval in Dunedin on Monday.

New Zealand suffered a shock defeat in the World Cup opener against West Indies despite the likes of Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine impressing with the ball and bat respectively. However, they will be keen to get their campaign back on track as soon as possible. The White Ferns will face an upbeat Bangladesh side who almost recorded a surprise win over South Africa. With a resourceful side in their ranks, Bangladesh will fancy their chances of a win against a superior New Zealand outfit, paving the way for a cracking contest in Dunedin.

NZ-W vs BD-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe and Jess Kerr

BD-W XI

Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter and Fariha Trisna

Match Details

NZ-W vs BD-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: 7th March 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected at the University Oval with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get some extra bounce and movement early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters, in turn, will look to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. Wickets in hand will be key for either side, with 250 being a good total. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down a bit as the match progresses.

Today’s NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shamima Sultana: Shamima Sultana is Bangladesh's best option in the top order, given her comfort against both pace and spin. She did get off to a start in the previous game before throwing her wicket away. Sultana would be keen to get a big one at the expense of the hosts, making her one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Suzie Bates: Suzie Bates was unlucky to be on the receiving end of a run-out in the World Cup opener against West Indies. Bates is one of the best batters in the world and has a knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order. A better performance is expected from her in this game.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine: Although Sophie Devine scored a brilliant ton in the previous game, it did come in a defeat to the West Indies Women. The White Ferns captain will be keen to get more runs under her belt and hopefully lead her side to a win. With Devine likely to play a role with the ball too, she is a must-have in your NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jess Kerr: Jess Kerr had a decent outing in the previous game, scoring some useful runs lower down the order as well. Her ability to swing the ball both ways should hold her in good stead and possibly yield a wicket or two as well. Given her recent form in the shorter formats, Kerr is a good addition to your NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

Nigar Sultana (BD-W)

Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

Important stats for NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team

Fariha Trisna - 3/35 vs South Africa Women in the previous CWC game

Sophie Devine - 108(127) vs West Indies Women in the previous CWC game

Amelia Kerr - 1/33 vs West Indies Women in the previous CWC game

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shamima Sultana, Suzie Bates, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, Rumana Ahmed, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr and Fariha Islam

Captain: Sophie Devine, Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nigar Sultana, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Sharmin Akhter, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, Ritu Moni, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr and Fariha Islam.

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-captain: Suzie Bates.

