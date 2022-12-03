NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) in the second game of the three-match T20I series at the University Oval in Dunedin on Sunday, December 4. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction.

New Zealand Women registered a record-breaking 132-run win over Bangladesh Women in the first T20I. The hosts posted 164/3 batting first before bowling out the Asian team for a mere 32. While it was a clinical all-round performance from the White Ferns, Bangladesh Women will be desperate to bounce back.

NZ-W vs BD-W, 2nd T20I

The second T20I between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on December 4 at the University Oval in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-W vs BD-W, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: December 4th 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

NZ-W vs BD-W Pitch Report

The pitch at the University Oval in Dunedin has usually been a good one to bat on. But there could be some movement on offer with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes.

NZ-W vs BD-W Probable Playing 11 today

New Zealand Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

New Zealand Women Probable Playing XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Hayley Jensen, Jessica McFadyen (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Fran Jonas.

Bangladesh Women team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Bangladesh Women Probable Playing XI: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Rumana Ahmed, Dilara Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

Today’s NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nigar Sultana

Although Nigar Sultana got out for a duck in the first game, she has got substantial scores for Bangladesh Women throughout 2022. Moreover, she has been collecting vital points with her wicketkeeping skills.

Top Batter Pick

Suzie Bates (1 match, 41 runs)

Suzie Bates has been in top batting form. The experienced opening batter smashed 41 runs off 33 balls in the first T20I.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (1 match, 27 runs, 1 wicket)

Amelia Kerr has been extremely consistent for New Zealand Women in white-ball cricket. She scored 27 runs and took one wicket in the first game of the three-match T20I series.

Top Bowler Pick

Fran Jonas (1 match, 2 wickets)

Fran Jonas opened the bowling for New Zealand Women in the last game and returned with figures of 2/2 from 2.5 overs.

NZ-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Devine (1 match, 45 runs, 0 wickets)

Sophie Devine batted superbly in the first match. The New Zealand Women’s captain top-scored with 45 off 34 balls with the aid of six fours. She also bowled one over and conceded five runs.

Lea Tahuhu (1 match, 4 wickets)

Lea Tahuhu was absolutely magnificent with the ball in the first game. The New Zealand Women’s pacer returned with figures of 4/6 from four overs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sophie Devine 45 runs in 1 match Lea Tahuhu 4 wickets in 1 match Fran Jonas 2 wickets in 1 match Suzie Bates 41 runs in 1 match Jahanara Alam 1 wicket in 1 match

NZ-W vs BD-W match expert tips

New Zealand Women will start as the overwhelming favorites and hence, picking seven of their players might be the way to go. The all-rounders and bowlers might be good captaincy options in the NZ-W vs BD-W game.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Fargana Hoque

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Ritu Moni

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu (vc), Jahanara Alam, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Suzie Bates (vc), Maddy Green, Lauren Down

All-rounders: Sophie Devine Amelia Kerr, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Jahanara Alam, Fran Jonas (c)

