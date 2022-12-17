NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women, ODI 3

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) in the third ODI of the Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women series on Saturday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

New Zealand were unbeaten in the T20I series. They won the last game against Bangladesh by eight wickets. Bangladesh will look to win the game, but New Zealand are a better team and expected to prevail.

NZ-W vs BD-W Match Details

The third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played on December 17 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton at 6:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ-W vs BD-W, Bangladesh Women vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: December 17, 2022; 6:30 am IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

Seddon Park in Hamilton has a well-balanced pitch, which is conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs.

NZ-W vs BD-W Form Guide

NZ-W - W W W W N/R

BD-W - L L L L N/R

NZ-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XIs

NZ-W

No major injury update

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green (wk), Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess McFadyen, Molly Penfold, Hannah Rowe

BD-W

No major injury update

Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Sharmin Akter, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Islam Trishna, Marufa Akter

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Green

Green, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick She bats in the top order and can earn additional points from catches and stumpings. N Sultana is another good pick.

Batters

S Bates

S Bates and L Down are the two best batter picks. S Akhter is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

A Kerr

S Devine and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and complete their quota of overs. R Moni is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Kerr

The top bowler picks are H Jensen and J Kerr. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. J Alam is another good pick.

NZ-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Kerr

Kerr is one of the best players in this game, and she bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks and took four wickets in the first game.

S Bates

Bates is one of the best picks, as she bats in the top order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She scored 93 in the first game.

Five Must-Picks for NZ-W vs BD-W, 3rd ODI

A Kerr

M Green

J Kett

S Devine

S Bates

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captains could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Green, N Sultana

Batters: S Bates, S Akhter, L Down

All-rounders: A Kerr, S Devine, R Moni

Bowlers: F Jonas, J Kerr, J Alam

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Sultana, M Green

Batters: S Bates, S Akhter, F Hoque

All-rounders: A Kerr, S Devine, R Moni

Bowlers: H Rowe, J Kerr, F Jonas

