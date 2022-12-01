NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will take on Bangladesh Women (BD-W) in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, December 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

New Zealand Women will be looking forward to starting the series on a winning note. Hannah Rowe and Saachi Shahri could play a key role in the upcoming game as they've performed well in warm-up matches. Bangladesh Women will also be eyeing a solid start to the series.

NZ-W vs BD-W, 1st T20I Match

The first T20I between Bangladesh Women and New Zealand Women will be played on December 2 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The match is set to take place at 11:30 am IST.

NZW vs BD-W, 1st T20I

Date and Time: December 2, 2022, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Christchurch

NZ-W vs BD-W Pitch Report

The track at the Hagley Oval is a well-balanced one, which offers equal opportunities to both bowlers and batters. The pacers are expected to procure some swing with the new ball. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow the batters to play their shots freely.

NZ-W vs BD-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

NZ-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

NZ-W Probable Playing 11

Natalie Dodd, Thamsyn Newton, Rebecca Burns, Saachi Shahri, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Hannah Rowe, Kate Ebrahim, Leigh Kasperek, Shriya Naidu, Claudia Green, Deanna Doughty.

BD-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

BD-W Probable Playing 11

Nigar Sultana, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Rabeya Khatun, Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondal, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Islam, Marufa Akter.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nigar Sultana (66 matches, 1190 runs, Strike Rate: 90.08)

Nigar is one of her team's most promising prospects and is well-known for her batting prowess. She has scored 1190 runs in 66 T20Is at a strike rate of 90.08.

Top Batter pick

Fargana Hoque (79 matches, 1209 runs, Strike Rate: 81.79)

Fargana is an experienced middle-order batter who knows how to anchor an innings. She has scored 1209 runs in 79 T20Is at a strike rate of 81.79.

Top All-rounder pick

Sophie Devine (112 match, 2839 runs and 109 wickets, Strike Rate: 121.48 and Economy Rate: 6.33)

Devine is a genuine match-winner who will be looking to contribute with both the bat and ball. She has scored 2839 runs while also scalping 109 wickets in 112 T20Is.

Top Bowler pick

Fahima Khatun (88 matches, 83 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.71)

Fahmina is a quality bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs for Bangladesh Women. She has picked up 83 wickets in 88 matches at an economy rate of 4.71.

NZ-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Sophie Devine

Sophie could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. She has scored 2839 runs and also scalped 109 wickets in 112 matches.

Amelia Kerr

Kerr has scored 423 runs and picked up 50 wickets in 52 T20Is. Her prowess with both the bat and ball makes her a reliable multiplier choice.

5 Must-picks with players stats for NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Sophie Devine: 2839 runs and 109 wickets in 112 matches

Amelia Kerr: 423 runs and 50 wickets in 52 matches

Fargana Hoque: 1209 runs in 79 matches

Fahima Khatun: 83 wickets in 88 matches

Nigar Sultana: 1190 runs in 66 matches

NZ-W vs BD-W match expert tips

Sophie Devine could prove to be a wise choice as she can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this NZ-W vs BD-W match, click here!

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Head to Head League

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st T20I, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Fargana Hoque, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr (vc), Sophie Devine (c), Rumana Ahmed

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu, Fahima Khatun, Hayley Jensen, Jahanara Alam

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 1st T20I, Grand League

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 1st T20I, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nigar Sultana

Batters: Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Suzie Bates (vc)

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr (c), Sophie Devine, Rumana Ahmed

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter.

Poll : 0 votes