NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Feb 29th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

New Zealand and Bangladesh lock horns in the first Women's T20 World Cup match on Saturday. After a disappointing loss to India, New Zealand look to bounce back into winning ways as they eye a semi-final spot in Group A. On the other hand, Bangladesh has lost both its games so far and is playing for pride.

While the White Ferns are the overwhelming favourites heading into this game, Bangladesh isn't one to be taken lightly. With the reigning Asia Cup champions capable of springing an upset, an exciting contest beckons at the Junction Oval. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NZ-W vs BD-W.

NZ-W vs BD-W Teams:

New Zealand Women:

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu

Bangladesh Women:

Salma Khatun (C), Rumana Ahmed, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Ayesha Rahman, Nigar Sultana, Sanjida Islam, Khadija-Tul-Kubra, Panna Ghosh, Fargana Haque, Nahida Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, and Sobhana Mostary

Playing 11 Updates:

New Zealand Women:

New Zealand should field an unchanged side for this game with this being a must-win game for them. Their batting unit hasn't exactly fired with Rachel Priest and Suzie Bates not in the best form. The onus will be upon the likes of Sophie Devine and Maddy Green with the bat although they can bank on the depth in their batting unit. The White Ferns have a resourceful bowling attack with Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr in decent form. Rosemary Mair should keep her place after picking two wickets in the previous game as New Zealand eye their second win of the tournament.

Possible XI: Devine(C), Priest(WK), Bates, Green, Martin, Kerr, Jensen, Mair, Tahuhu, Kasperek and Peterson.

Bangladesh Women:

Bangladesh could field the same side that featured in the defeat to Australia. The Bangladesh batters haven't been able to convert their starts which is a cause for concern. Fargana Howie and Sanjida Islam will be the key in the middle order with the Asian side having sufficient depth in the batting unit. The bowling attack has underwhelmed with Jahanara Alam proving expensive in both games. The bowlers will need to step up as they face a formidable New Zealand batting unit on Saturday.

Possible XI: Murshida, Shamima, Sanjida, Fargana, Salma(C), Sultana(WK), Rumana, Fahima, Jahanara, Nahida and Panna/Khadija

Match Details:

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Match 13

29th February 2020, 5:30 AM IST

Junction Oval, Melbourne

Pitch Report:

As seen in the match between India and New Zealand on Thursday, a good batting track with some help for the spinners was on offer. A similar surface is expected for this game as well with 150 being a very good total at this venue. With the pitch being on the slower side, off-pace deliveries will also be essential for the pacers. Both teams should look to chase upon winning the toss with the pitch getting better as the match progresses.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Rachel Priest is the ideal candidate for the wicket-keeper spot owing to her explosive batting ability. Although Priest isn't in the best of form, her experience should shine in this game with the field restrictions also playing into her hands. An additional wicket-keeper from the Bangladesh roster could also be picked with both Shamima Sultana and Nigar Sultana in decent form.

Batters: Maddy Green is a must-have in the side with the middle order batter scoring a handy knock of 24. Her selection also bodes well for the balance of the fantasy team in terms of credits. Sanjida Islam is one of Bangladesh's best bets with the bat and should find a place alongside Green. While the likes of Murshida Khatun and Fargana Hoque are also handy options, Suzie Bates could also be backed to overturn her poor form if credits suffice.

Allrounders: Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine have led the way with their all-round performances. While Devine stood out with a stunning all-round show against Sri Lanka, Amelia Kerr nearly pulled off a miracle with a quickfire 34 off just 19 balls. Both of them are must-have players for this game owing to their recent form. If an extra all-rounder were required, Rumana Ahmed would fit the bill perfectly.

Bowlers: Leigh Kasperek and her loopy off-spin troubled the Indians as she registered figures of 1/19 in her quota of overs. She should have another good outing at the Junction Oval on Saturday as she is preferred ahead of Rosemary Mair. Although Tahuhu hasn't done much of note in this tournament, she could pick a wicket or two with her pace being the key. While Jahanara Alam could be backed to pick a few wickets as well, Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun's tally of three wickets should give her the nod.

Captain: Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr stand out as the best options available on both sides for the multiplier options. While Devine's form over the last few months is exemplary, Amelia Kerr should trouble the Bangladesh batters with her effective leg-spin. Fellow spinner Leigh Kasperek is also a decent captaincy option while Rachel Priest could be backed as the differential pick if the White Ferns were to chase on Saturday.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rachel Priest, Sanjida Islam, Maddy Green, Murshida Khatun, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Nigar Sultana, Jahanara Alam, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu and Salma Khatun.

Captain: Sophie Devine, Vice-Captain: Amelia Kerr

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Rachel Priest, Sanjida Islam, Maddy Green, Murshida Khatun, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Shamima Sultana, Jahanara Alam, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu and Rumana Ahmed

Captain: Sophie Devine, Vice-Captain: Leigh Kasperek