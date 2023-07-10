NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for New Zealand Women Tour of Sri Lanka, Match 2

The 2nd match of the New Zealand Women Tour of Sri Lanka will see New Zealand Women (NZ-W) squaring off against Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) at the P Sara Oval in Colombo on Monday, July 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

New Zealand Women won their last match of the series against Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets. However, Sri Lanka Women have various experienced players, who might help make a comeback.

Sri Lanka Women possess a quality roster, but New Zealand Women are expected to win this exciting encounter.

NZ-W vs SL-W Match Details

The 2nd match of the New Zealand Women Tour of Sri Lanka will be played on July 10 at the P Sara Oval in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-W vs SL-W, Match 2

Date and Time: 10th July 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: P Sara Oval, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women, where a total of 213 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

NZ-W vs SL-W Form Guide

NZ-W - W

SL-W - L

NZ-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XI

NZ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu, Brooke Halliday, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

SL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Chamari Atapattu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Vishmi Rajapaksha, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoshi Fernando, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Bezuidenhout

B Bezuidenhout is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. A Sanjeewani is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Bates

S Bates and V Rajapaksha are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N De Silva played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Kerr

S Devine and A Kerr are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Kasperek is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

E Carson

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Ranasinghe and E Carson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. L Tahuhu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NZ-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Kerr

A Kerr will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She smashed 34 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

S Devine

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Devine as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for NZ-W vs SL-W, Match 2

S Devine

A Kerr

S Bates

L Kasperek

K Dilhari

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Bezuidenhout

Batters: S Bates, V Rajapaksha

All-rounders: A Kerr (c), L Kasperek, S Devine (vc), K Dilhari, C Atapattu

Bowlers: E Carson, L Tahuhu, O Ranasinghe

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sanjeewani

Batters: S Bates (vc)

All-rounders: A Kerr (c), L Kasperek, S Devine, K Dilhari, C Atapattu

Bowlers: E Carson, L Tahuhu, O Ranasinghe, I Fernando

Poll : 0 votes