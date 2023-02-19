NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 17

The 17th match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) lock horns with New Zealand Women (NZ-W) at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday, February 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction.
After a tough start to their T20 World Cup campaign, New Zealand bounced back into winning ways courtesy of a fine bowling performance. The likes of Suzie Bates and Maddy Green also struck some form with the bat, holding the White Ferns in good stead ahead of this encounter.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have two wins in three matches so far, with a win in this fixture confirming a spot in the semi-finals. While both teams are quite talented and balanced, New Zealand will start as the favorites courtesy of a superior batting unit. But with Sri Lanka already pulling off an upset against South Africa, they cannot be taken lightly, making for an entertaining game of cricket in Paarl.
NZ-W vs SL-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023
Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women will lock horns in the 17th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
NZ-W vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 17
Date and Time: 19th February 2023, 10:30 PM IST
Venue: Boland Park, Paarl
Live Streaming: Hotstar
NZ-W vs SL-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 17
The pitch at Boland Park is a competitive one, with the average first-innings score reading 136. Spinners have enjoyed a lot of success at the venue, accounting for 18 wickets in the last two matches. There should be some help available with the new ball for the pacers as well. With this being the second game of the day, both teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss.
Record at Boland Park in Paarl, in Women's T20 WC
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 2
1st-innings score: 136
2nd-innings score: 97
NZ-W vs SL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match
Sri Lanka Women injury/team news
No injury concerns for Sri Lanka Women.
Sri Lanka Women probable playing 11
Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya.
New Zealand Women injury/team news
No injury concerns for New Zealand Women.
New Zealand Women probable playing 11
Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson and Fran Jonas.
NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Bernadine Bezuidenhout (3 matches, 58 runs, SR: 152.63)
Bernadine Bezuidenhout has done well for New Zealand in the tournament, scoring 58 runs in three matches. She has a strike rate of 152.63 and had a decent outing against Bangladesh in the previous game. With Bezuidenhout being a brilliant keeper as well, she could be a good addition to your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top Batter Pick
Harshitha Madavi (3 matches, 111 runs, Average: 55.50)
Harshitha Madavi is Sri Lanka's top run-scorer in the tournament, scoring 111 runs in three matches. She is averaging 55.50 and also has a fifty to her name so far. Given her recent form and ability to score big runs, Madavi is a good pick for your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top All-rounder Pick
Amelia Kerr (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 17.00)
Amelia Kerr is a world-class allrounder who is equally talented with both the bat and ball. While Kerr's batting ability has left some room for improvement, she has been good with the ball, picking up four wickets in three matches. With the conditions favoring her, Amelia is a must-have in your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
Top Bowler Pick
Inoka Ranaweera (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 15.50)
Inoka Ranweera has given a good account of herself in this tournament, picking up four wickets in three matches. She is averaging 15.50 with the ball and has been fairly economical. With Ranaweera capable of picking wickets across different phases of an innings, she is a top pick for your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
NZ-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices
Suzie Bates
Suzie Bates has shown signs of form over the last few matches for New Zealand. She has 81 runs in three matches in this tournament and comes into the game on the back of a 61-ball 81. With Bates boasting a heap of experience as well, she is a viable captaincy pick for your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
Chamari Athapaththu
Chamari Athapaththu is Sri Lanka's best player and for good reason. She has 99 runs and two wickets to her name in three matches in this tournament. Like Bates, Athapaththu is vastly experienced and is known for scoring big runs. With Athapaththu likely to play a prominent role with both the bat and ball, she is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain in your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team
NZ-W vs SL-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)
Eden Carson has been brilliant in the tournament, picking up five wickets in three matches. She is averaging 10.80 with the ball, holding her in good stead. Given her recent form, Carson could be a fine differential pick for your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.
NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout
Batters: Suzie Bates (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi
All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Oshadi Ranasinghe
Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Eden Carson
NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout
Batters: Suzie Bates, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi
All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr (c), Lea Tahuhu
Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Eden Carson (vc), Hannah Rowe