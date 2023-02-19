NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 17

The 17th match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) lock horns with New Zealand Women (NZ-W) at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday, February 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction.

After a tough start to their T20 World Cup campaign, New Zealand bounced back into winning ways courtesy of a fine bowling performance. The likes of Suzie Bates and Maddy Green also struck some form with the bat, holding the White Ferns in good stead ahead of this encounter.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have two wins in three matches so far, with a win in this fixture confirming a spot in the semi-finals. While both teams are quite talented and balanced, New Zealand will start as the favorites courtesy of a superior batting unit. But with Sri Lanka already pulling off an upset against South Africa, they cannot be taken lightly, making for an entertaining game of cricket in Paarl.

NZ-W vs SL-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Sri Lanka Women and New Zealand Women will lock horns in the 17th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 10:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-W vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 17

Date and Time: 19th February 2023, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Live Streaming: Hotstar

NZ-W vs SL-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 17

The pitch at Boland Park is a competitive one, with the average first-innings score reading 136. Spinners have enjoyed a lot of success at the venue, accounting for 18 wickets in the last two matches. There should be some help available with the new ball for the pacers as well. With this being the second game of the day, both teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Record at Boland Park in Paarl, in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 136

2nd-innings score: 97

NZ-W vs SL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka Women.

Sri Lanka Women probable playing 11

Harshitha Madavi, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Malsha Shehani, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera and Achini Kulasuriya.

New Zealand Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand Women.

New Zealand Women probable playing 11

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson and Fran Jonas.

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (3 matches, 58 runs, SR: 152.63)

Bernadine Bezuidenhout has done well for New Zealand in the tournament, scoring 58 runs in three matches. She has a strike rate of 152.63 and had a decent outing against Bangladesh in the previous game. With Bezuidenhout being a brilliant keeper as well, she could be a good addition to your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harshitha Madavi (3 matches, 111 runs, Average: 55.50)

Harshitha Madavi is Sri Lanka's top run-scorer in the tournament, scoring 111 runs in three matches. She is averaging 55.50 and also has a fifty to her name so far. Given her recent form and ability to score big runs, Madavi is a good pick for your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 17.00)

Amelia Kerr is a world-class allrounder who is equally talented with both the bat and ball. While Kerr's batting ability has left some room for improvement, she has been good with the ball, picking up four wickets in three matches. With the conditions favoring her, Amelia is a must-have in your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Inoka Ranaweera (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 15.50)

Inoka Ranweera has given a good account of herself in this tournament, picking up four wickets in three matches. She is averaging 15.50 with the ball and has been fairly economical. With Ranaweera capable of picking wickets across different phases of an innings, she is a top pick for your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

NZ-W vs SL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Suzie Bates

Suzie Bates has shown signs of form over the last few matches for New Zealand. She has 81 runs in three matches in this tournament and comes into the game on the back of a 61-ball 81. With Bates boasting a heap of experience as well, she is a viable captaincy pick for your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Chamari Athapaththu

Chamari Athapaththu is Sri Lanka's best player and for good reason. She has 99 runs and two wickets to her name in three matches in this tournament. Like Bates, Athapaththu is vastly experienced and is known for scoring big runs. With Athapaththu likely to play a prominent role with both the bat and ball, she is a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain in your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Suzie Bates 81 runs in 3 matches Harshitha Madavi 111 runs in 3 matches Amelia Kerr 4 wickets in 3 matches Lea Tahuhu 6 wickets in 3 matches Inoka Ranaweera 4 wickets in 3 matches

NZ-W vs SL-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Eden Carson has been brilliant in the tournament, picking up five wickets in three matches. She is averaging 10.80 with the ball, holding her in good stead. Given her recent form, Carson could be a fine differential pick for your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batters: Suzie Bates (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Madavi

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu (vc), Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Eden Carson

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batters: Suzie Bates, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr (c), Lea Tahuhu

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Eden Carson (vc), Hannah Rowe

