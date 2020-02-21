NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's T20 World Cup Match - Feb 22nd, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

New Zealand begins its ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 campaign on Saturday as they face Sri Lanka in Perth. Both teams come into this game on the back of dominating wins in their last warm-up match. New Zealand will start as the overwhelming favourites owing to a stark contrast between the two sides in terms of ability and experience.

However, Sri Lanka cannot be taken lightly by any means. With a stunning ten-wicket win over England before the T20 World Cup, Chamari Atapaththu and her team would be high on confidence and should pose a stern test for New Zealand. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for NZ-W vs SL-W.

NZ-W vs SL-W Teams:

New Zealand Women:

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu

Sri Lanka Women:

Chamari Atapattu (C), Harshitha Madavi, Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi De Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Probodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Hasini Perera, Sathya Sandeepani, Umesha Thimashini, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara.

Playing 11 Updates:

New Zealand Women:

New Zealand enters the T20 World Cup as one of the favourites with a number of W.B.B.L. regulars in their side. Their batting unit is filled with experience and power-hitters with Devine and Bates featuring in the top order. They also have sufficient batting depth with Amelia Kerr and Leigh Kasperek being pretty handy with the bat. While Huddleston is set to feature alongside Lea Tahuhu in the bowling attack, Rosemary Mair might get the nod over Jess Kerr for this game.

Possible XI: Priest(WK), Devine (C), Bates, Green, Martin, Down, Amelia Kerr, Tahuhu, Kasperek, Huddleston and Mair/Jess Kerr

Sri Lanka:

Sri Lanka has a settled side in its midst with Atapattu and Siriwardene being key to their fortunes. Captain Atapattu, who is their best bet with bat and ball, should open the batting alongside Hasini Perera while the likes of Madavi and Karunaratne feature in the middle order. Udeshika Prabodhani leads the bowling attack alongside Kanchana and Kumari, who are handy with the bat as well. Sri Lanka might hand Kavisha Dilhari a playing XI spot given her performances in the warm-up matches. With Chamari Atapaththu and co having ample experience of playing in Australian conditions, Sri Lanka should prove to be a handful for the White Ferns on Saturday.

Possible XI: Hasini, Atapattu (C), Madavi, de Silva, Karunaratne, Sanjeewani (W.K.), Siriwardene, Kanchana, Kumari, Prabodhani and Dilhari.

Match Details:

New Zealand Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 3

22nd February 2020, 4:30 PM IST

W.A.C.A., Perth

Pitch Report:

With this being the second match at the W.A.C.A., the pitch might be a touch slower with some help on offer for the pacers as well. The powerplay overs would be critical with the new ball and the field restrictions in place. 150-160 would be a competitive total with chasing being preferred under lights. The weather forecast isn't promising with rain expected to play spoil-sport with a shortened game on the cards.

NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Rachel Priest is back for the White Ferns after a decent W.B.B.L. campaign with the Sydney Thunder. Although Priest didn't get many runs against South Africa, her explosiveness and brute strength can be banked to bring in a good number of fantasy points. With Priest batting at the top of the order, she could make good use of the powerplay restrictions as well.

Batters: W.B.B.L. regular, Suzie Bates is one of New Zealand's best bets with the bat. Bates' last outing against Thailand saw her score a quick-fire fifty and looks to be in excellent touch ahead of this game. Along with her, the likes of Hansima Karunaratne and Harshitha Madavi also warranty a place in the side. Both individuals did give a good account of themselves when they visited Australia last year and should be able to score some runs on Saturday as well.

Maddy Green is another good candidate with the Auckland native scoring 309 runs for Brisbane Heat in W.B.B.L. 2019. With Green expected to bat at four for New Zealand, her selection would also help in making room for more accomplished players in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Sophie Devine has been in terrific form over the last few months. Devine had a record-breaking W.B.B.L. 2019 campaign with the Adelaide Strikers as she scored 769 runs and also picked 19 wickets. Along with Chamari Atapattu, Devine is a must-have in the fantasy side. N.Z. youngster Amelia Kerr is a viable pick as well while Shashikala Siriwardene's experience makes her a worthwhile option as well.

Bowlers: Lea Tahuhu is one of the fastest bowlers in the women's circuit. With the Sri Lankan middle-order susceptible to the short ball, Tahuhu could pick a wicket or two on Saturday. Along with her, the likes of Holly Huddleston and Leigh Kasperek also warranty a place in the side. As from the Sri Lankan roster, Sugandika Kumari should get the nod over Prabodhani with her variations bound to come in handy against the White Ferns.

Captain: Sophie Devine and Chamari Atapattu are two of the world's best allrounders in this format. Over the last few months, both of them have scored a T20I hundred which strengthens their case for captaincy. Amelia Kerr's leg-spin could also be backed for the multiplier options while Rachel Priest would be a viable punt as well if the Kiwis were to chase in Perth.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Rachel Priest, Hansima Karunaratne, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Chamari Atapattu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu and Sugandika Kumari.

Captain: Sophie Devine, Vice-Captain: Chamari Atapaththu

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Rachel Priest, Harshitha Madavi, Suzie Bates, Ama Kanchana, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Chamari Atapattu, Sugandika Kumari, Lea Tahuhu and Holly Huddleston.

Captain: Rachel Priest, Vice-Captain: Amelia Kerr