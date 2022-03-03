NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC Women’s World Cup match - March 4th, 2022

The ICC is all set to host the Women’s ODI World Cup for the 12th time. New Zealand Women and West Indies Women will lock horns in the tournament opener at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on March 4, Friday.

New Zealand are coming into this encounter after defeating India Women 4-1 in the five-match ODI series. Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, and Suzie Bates looked in tremendous form for the White Ferns in the recently concluded series and will aim to continue the same in the mega event at home.

West Indies Women, on the other hand, are entering this first game of the tournament after defeating South Africa Women 2-1 in the four-match series. Deandra Dottin as the opener looked in red-hot form in the series. Alongside her, Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews’ form would be crucial to the willow for their side.

New Zealand Women will enter this contest as strong favorites, keeping in mind the home conditions. Relatively, the home side have a lot of in-form players in both the batting and bowling departments.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the NZ-W vs WI-W contest.

#3 Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

New Zealand v India - 5th Women's ODI

New Zealand women's team skipper Sophie Devine looked in a lean patch against India Women in the five-match ODI series with both bat and ball. She managed to score just 112 runs in five innings at an average of 22.40. With the ball, she picked up only four wickets in five innings.

In a massive turn of events, Devine smacked a breathtaking unbeaten 161-run knock against a potent Australian bowling attack in the warm-up game ahead of the mega event. She also went on to pick up two wickets for 44 runs. The White Ferns skipper will go down as one of the multipliers going into this game.

#2 Hayley Matthews (WI-W)

Oval Invincibles Women v Welsh Fire Women - The Hundred

Batting all-rounder Hayley Matthews has been in decent form with the bat and ball. She scored 78 runs in four innings against South Africa Women. Moreover, she went on to pick up five wickets with the ball in hand in four innings.

West Indies Women have played two warm-up matches so far ahead of the World Cup and Matthews has done an amazing job in both matches. She scored 68 runs with the willow and also picked up four wickets. She is expected to bat at No.5 position in this encounter.

#1 Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

New Zealand v India - 5th Women's ODI

White Ferns all-rounder Amelia Kerr has been in red-hot form with the willow. New Zealand Women's chances would depend a lot on Amelia's form with the bat. She scored 353 runs in the recently concluded ODI series against India Women.

Interestingly, she picked up a total of seven wickets in five matches and ended up as the third-leading wicket-taker in the same series. With Kerr in brilliant form in both bat and ball, we can trust her to be the first multiplier choice.

Edited by Diptanil Roy