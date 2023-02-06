NZ-W VS WI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches

The first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up matches will see New Zealand Women (NZ-W) squaring off against West Indies Women (WI-W) at Stellenbosch University 1 on Monday, February 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

New Zealand Women will be looking to mount a strong challenge for the title in the main tournament. Ahead of the tournament, the team will be looking to test their squad depth and also give some game time to some of the crucial players so that they can fire when the situation demands it.

The West Indies team will have a lot to mend after their humiliating exit in the Tri-series involving India and South Africa as the other participants. They will look to quickly fill the holes and prepare themselves to play better cricket in the main tournament.

NZ-W vs WI-W Match Details

The first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up will be played on February 6 at Stellenbosch University 1 at Stellenbosch University. The game is set to take place at 1.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ-W vs WI-W, Match 1, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches

Date and Time: February 6, 2023, 1.30 pm IST

Venue: Stellenbosch University 1, Stellenbosch University

NZ-W vs WI-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Stellenbosch University 1 will favor the bowlers, especially the seamers. The captain winning the toss might look to bat first on the track.

NZ-W vs WI-W Probable Playing XI

NZ-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

New Zealand Women Probable Playing XI

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Lea Tahuhu, Brooke Halliday, Jess Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, and Georgia Plimmer.

WI-W Team/Inury News

No major updates.

West Indies Women Probable Playing XI

Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, and Karishma Ramharack.

NZ-W vs WI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rashada Williams

Rashada Williams will be batting in the top order. She can get her team off to good, blazing starts and this makes Williams the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Suzie Bates

Suzie Bates is probably one of the best batters in the T20 format. She bats in the top-order and can score runs consistently at a good strike rate. This makes her the best pick from the batters category.

All-rounder

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine is a player who can change the complexion of the game with both the bat and the ball. Devine's ability to contribute with in both the trades makes her a great pick for the match.

Bowler

Hannah Rowe

Hannah Rowe has been very good in the recently concluded Women's Super Smash. She will look to continue her form in this tournament and if she is able to do so, Hannah Rowe will be a precious pick for the match.

NZ-W vs WI-W Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Suzie Bates

Suzie Bates is a class act with the bat. Her ability to deliver on a consistent basis makes Bates one of the best choices for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine's ability to be impactful with both the bat and the ball makes her one of the safest picks as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for NZ-W vs WI-W, Match 29

Rashada Williams

Sophie Devine

Suzie Bates

Hayley Matthews

Hannah Rowe

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Match Expert Tips

Hayley Matthews is a key player in the West Indies team. She can be an impactful player with both the bat and the ball and hence, Matthews will be a good pick for the match.

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeeper: Rashad Williams

Batters: S Campbelle, Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Hannah Rowe, J Kerr

New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

